Looking to secure their third arrival of the summer, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly interested in signing a former fan favourite who knows all about scoring at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Midlands club have already welcomed two fresh faces in the form of Marko Stamenic, who will now spend next season on loan at Lyon, and Eric da Silva Moreira from St Pauli. The latter arrives looking to make an instant impact on Nuno Espirito Santo's side as a young prospect who can play as both a winger and a wing-back.

Speaking for the first time since completing a move, Moreira told the club's official website: "I’m really happy to be here. I’ve heard a lot about the Premier League and a lot about many clubs, so I’m very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club.

"Me and my family are really happy about this new challenge and I can’t wait to get started and get to know the city, the people and everything about the club.”

Now, those at the City Ground have reportedly turned their attention towards a third summer arrival and one who knows all about the Premier League. According to The Irish Sun, Nottingham Forest are now eyeing a move to sign Michail Antonio, who is set to leave West Ham United this summer.

Antonio, of course, once starred for the Midlands club, scoring 19 goals between 2014 and late 2015, of which 11 came at the City Ground. A former fan favourite, Antonio could now make a summer return to hand Nuno a veteran option to lead his attacking line.

"Excellent" Antonio can thrive where Origi failed

When Nottingham Forest welcomed Divock Origi last season, some may have believed they'd found an ideal deputy for Taiwo Awoniyi throughout the forward's injury struggles. That was anything but the case, however, with the former Liverpool man failing to make an impact and coming away from a spell to forget without a single Premier League goal in 20 appearances.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Michail Antonio Divock Origi Minutes 1,695 606 Goals 6 0 Assists 0 1 Expected Goals 5.8 1.4

Even as Antonio struggled with injuries last season, the former Forest man still managed to score six goals in just over 18 games. When replacing a player of Awoniyi's style too, Antonio's power and natural hold-up play would slot straight into the current Forest side.

Now 34 years old, the only risk that Forest will be aware of is just how ready Antonio would be to step into the side on a consistent basis should they suffer an attacking injury crisis.

At his best, however, the veteran forward has earned the praise of Alan Shearer, who said via the official Premier League website he "gives West Ham a focal point" and is "excellent" in the air.