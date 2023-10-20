When Nottingham Forest returned to the Premier League last season, before welcoming an incredible number of new signings, some may have questioned whether they had been too active in the transfer market, unbalancing Steve Cooper's side. One year later, however, and the Midlands club look comfortable enough to secure back-to-back survival in England's top flight hopefully without too much fuss.

In their first game back after the international break, Forest square off against Luton Town in a crucial six-pointer - it is the type of a game that a side hoping to create distance between themselves and the dropzone should be winning.

The likes of Taiwo Awoniyi and Morgan Gibbs-White have been particularly successful for Forest, helping their side to their most impressive moment this season in a 1-0 defeat of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Even with Cooper's attacking options flourishing, however, those at the City Ground are still reportedly eyeing a move for one wantaway forward in the January transfer window, perhaps due to Awoniyi's injury.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Nottingham Forest's summer spending reportedly reached the €122m (£106m) mark, as a number of names arrived, from Callum Hudson-Odoi to Anthony Elanga in what turned out to be a successful transfer window. The Midlands club will be well-aware of the need to keep their foot on the gas, however, and could, therefore, return to the market in January.

The latest Michy Batshuayi transfer news certainly looks positive for Forest, too. According to Turkish newspaper Sozcu, the forward has requested to leave current club Fenerbahce, and Forest, alongside RC Lens, are tracking the former Premier League winner, who will reportedly cost just €10m (£9m).

With Awoniyi, Origi, and Chris Wood to call upon up top, it could easily be argued that Forest don't need Batshuayi. Given his Premier League experience, desire to leave for more game-time, and relatively low price-tag however, he could be an option worth pursuing to add that extra piece of depth in case any more injuries pop up.

How many goals has Michy Batshuayi scored?

Now 30-years-old, Batshuayi has lost his place in Fenerbahce's starting line-up, having fallen down the pecking order. When he has been given a chance, though, to his credit, the forward has delivered. In three starts in the Super Lig this season, Batshuayi's stats have been impressive, having scored twice and assisted once, whilst also scoring in a Europa Conference League start. It seems like all the former Borussia Dortmund man needs is consistent game-time.

When he has earned minutes on the pitch in the past, Batshuayi has been the centre of praise, including from former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who said, via the club's official website: "It was interesting to see not just the player - I kind of knew the quality Michy had and it’s always good to see that up close - but also the personality.

"Since early season, how he’s trained, his demeanour, his positivity, and quality when he’s come on, which is obviously the most important thing, have been top class.

"When Tammy is scoring regular goals and getting a firm foot in the team, that’s not easy. It’s the same for Oli [Giroud]. Michy has shown all the right ways of handling that. He has been very good for us so far, and that positive spirit when you’re not playing regularly is not just important for him, cause that’s tough sometimes, but it’s important for the group. He deserves extra praise for that. He’s positive, hard-working, loves scoring goals."