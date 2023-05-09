Michael Oliver and his VAR team may have made a big mistake in the recent Nottingham Forest game when awarding Romeo Lavia a late penalty.

What's the latest on VAR and Nottingham Forest?

Steve Cooper and his side hosted relegation rivals Southampton at the City Ground on Monday night in a hugely important Premier League clash.

Indeed, with both teams struggling down at the bottom of the table the outcome of this match will likely have a big say in who goes down at the end of the season.

Fortunately for Forest, they came out on top in the seven-goal thriller. Taiwo Awoniyi scored twice to give his team a two-goal lead before Carlos Alcaraz pulled one back for the Saints, only for Morgan Gibbs-White to hit back with a penalty before halftime.

Lyanco's header made things uncomfortable for Cooper and co at 3-2 but Danilo scored in the 73rd minute to all but kill off the game.

However, in the dying embers of the clash, Southampton midfielder Lavia ventured into the Forest box and then won a rather controversial penalty.

As you can see in the footage from the official Sky Sports highlights package, there is little to no contact from Sam Surridge.

Did Lavia dive against Forest?

Referee Oliver had no hesitation in pointing to the spot but maybe he should have taken a second longer to consider the challenge.

After all, when studying the replay, it's hard to see the sort of contact that would actually bring Lavia to the ground – as he goes down with a slight delay. And had the penalty not been given live, it's unlikely that VAR would have intervened to award the spot kick.

As it was, the technology must have felt as though it wasn't quite a big enough error in judgement from the referee and so the onfield call was not overturned.

The Athletic's Paul Taylor certainly felt it was a questionable decision at best. Indeed, he wrote on Twitter: "It is being checked. It looks pretty soft, when you see the replays. Barely any contact. Lavia went down as Surridge dangled his leg."

James Ward-Prowse then stepped up to score the penalty but fortunately for NFFC with this incident happening deep into stoppage time, they were able to cling on to the three points from there.

However, had the penalty been scored with enough time for the Saints to truly try and get back into the game, this could have been an even more controversial decision.