VAR may have made a big mistake in Nottingham Forest's most recent defeat when making a tight offside decision on one of the key goals.

What's the latest on Nottingham Forest and VAR?

With just four games left in their Premier League season, Steve Cooper and his men have 30 points, and if they do avoid the drop, it will likely be by the smallest of margins.

With that being the case, Forest would have been hugely disappointed to surrender a one-goal lead in their defeat against Brentford away from home on Saturday afternoon.

Indeed, a goal from Danilo on the cusp of half-time had seen Cooper's side lead right up until the 82nd minute. From there, however, Ivan Toney equalised before Josh Dasilva netted a winner deep into injury time.

It was a heartbreaking result for Forest, who consequently ended the day just one point and one place above the bottom three, despite having played one game more than all the teams below them.

However, it seems as though there are major questions marks over whether or not the winning goal should have actually stood.

Indeed, as shown in official footage from Sky Sports – which actually refers to Dasilva's striker as "controversial" – it's clear that Brentford striker Yoane Wissa impedes the vision of Keylor Navas, who fails to save the effort.

Was it right for Dasilva's goal to stand?

There's little doubt over whether Wissa hindered the Forest goalkeeper's ability to make the save, so VAR technology was used to decide whether or not the player was offside.

After a lengthy review, it was deemed he was onside, but it was such a tight call, even the images don't really seem to be conclusive.

NFFC manager Cooper made this point when speaking to the press directly after the game. Indeed, he told Sky Sports that this uncertainty had left his squad "fuming".

He said: "The guys are fuming, the subs and staff could see it live and we thought it would be the opposite. I'm waiting to see the clear-cut image to make it ok. You can't make it on judgement or assumption.

"If he is offside, he would have been affecting with the goalkeeper's vision. If it is onside, it is onside. I really hope at this stage of the game and the season that they didn't make a call when they're under pressure on assumption."

In an ideal world, there would be no doubting VAR, but sadly, they've made similar mistakes in the past. For instance, in a game involving Brentford again, officials made a huge error when failing to spot Christian Norgaard who was offside against Arsenal and wrongfully awarded a goal.

And so, with that being the case, it's fair for question marks to exist over this particular call that went against Forest on the weekend.