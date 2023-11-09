Nottingham Forest have verbally agreed their first signing of 2024, however, he may not be available to Steve Cooper for the second half of the season.

Nottingham Forest summer singings

The Reds have made a solid start to their second season in the Premier League, currently sitting on 13 points after 11 games. The club weren’t as busy in the transfer window as their first season back in the top-flight, however, a number of new players still arrived at The City Ground.

Nottingham Forest summer signings Former club Deal Ibrahim Sangare PSV Eindhoven €35m Anthony Elanga Manchester United €17.5m Chris Wood Newcastle United €17m Andrew Omobamidele Norwich City €12.85m Murillo Corinthians €12m Nicolas Dominguez Bologna €10m Matt Turner Arsenal €8.15m Odysseas Vlachodimos Benfica €4.9m Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea €3.5m Nuno Tavares Arsenal Loan Ola Aina Torino Free Andrey Santos Chelsea Loan Divock Origi AC Milan Loan Gonzalo Montiel Sevilla Loan

Of those new additions, it is centre-back Murillo who has recently been hitting the headlines, with journalist Tom Collomosse stating he’ll be “amazed” if the defender isn’t in the Champions League in the coming years.

However, more additions at the back seem to be on the agenda, with a development now emerging.

Nottingham Forest agree first 2024 signing

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to the club is Fluminense captain Nino, although the player was recently coy on his future following rumours of a move to England.

“I also found out about the interest on the day before [the final]. My agent already knew that my focus was on recovery, on being able to play this game 100%.

“I did it, thank God. I met with them this morning, they gave me all the possible situations, nothing is certain yet, what is certain is what I’ve always said, that I have a great affection for Fluminense, I’m very happy here, and if one day I leave, I want to leave in a way that’s good for me and for Fluminense.”

Now, according to journalist Konstantinos Lianos, Forest have “verbally agreed” to sign the “talented” Nino in a deal worth just over £6m, although due to the club’s centre-back options, an immediate loan away from The City Ground cannot be ruled out, possibly to sister club Olympiacos.

“Nottingham Forest have verbally agreed to sign Fluminense captain Nino for about £6.1m. Seems a very talented centre-back but Forest already have seven CBs. This comes as Olympiacos are desperate for a top central defender. Can't completely rule out another loan.”

Nino is 26 years of age and has gone from strength to strength in recent years, currently holding a career-high €7m market valuation. (Nino profile – Transfermarkt)

The Fluminense captain has made a whopping 228 appearances for his current employers and as even won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil. (Nino stats – Transfermarkt)

Therefore, Forest may feel they can repeat their promising move for Murrilo, although as mentioned, Forest have Murrilo, Felipe, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Moussa Niakhate and Andrew Omobamidele as centre-back options. It will be interesting to see what they initially do with Nino due to Cooper’s current options, but by the looks of things, he will be on Forest’s books in 2024.