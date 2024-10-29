Nottingham Forest have begun contract talks with an "outstanding" player after his impressive start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, according to a new report. It has been a fantastic campaign for the Reds so far, as they sit in seventh place on 16 points, two behind fourth place Aston Villa and 12 ahead of 18th place Ipswich Town.

Related Liverpool and Chelsea seriously monitoring £30k-p/w Nottingham Forest star Forest have a fight on their hands to keep hold of one of Nuno's top stars.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Nuno Espirito Santo couldn’t have wished for a better start to a season, but it may have come with a consequence, as two big Premier League teams are now circling with interest in one of their key defenders.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are monitoring star defender Murillo, as they consider a move in the upcoming transfer window. The centre-back has become a key player under Nuno, but his performances have put him on the radar of both clubs. Liverpool are looking at potential replacements for Virgil van Dijk, while Chelsea are yet to decide if signing another centre-back is a priority but will move for him if they do.

But Forest have their own plans when it comes to transfers, and the Reds are interested in signing Batista Mendy from Turkish side Trabzonspor. The versatile defender/midfielder has become a key player for his side, playing 31 league games last season, and he could now be available for a transfer for a price around £16 million.

The transfer window doesn’t open for a few months yet, but Forest could be about to complete the best bit of business they’ll do all season, as they look to tie a star player down to a new contract.

Forest begin Chris Wood contract talks

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest have opened contract talks with striker Chris Wood. The New Zealand international, who earns £80,000 a week, which is just over £4 million a year, has made an excellent start to this 2024/25 season, scoring seven goals in nine league games.

Wood, who was described as being "outstanding" by Match Of The Day pundit Stephen Warnock earlier this month, has been at the City Ground since January 2023, and Percy reports those within the club are "hopeful of wrapping this up quickly". It was reported earlier this month that Nuno was pushing the club to offer the star striker a new deal to remain a Forest player.

Chris Wood's Nottingham Forest stats Apps 51 Goals 23 Assists 1

Wood has performed very well in the English top flight before, as he was impressive while at Burnley, but even at the age of 32, he looks to have taken his game up a level, as he continues to be in sensational form for Forest. The forward added to his tally last time out, grabbing two goals as the Reds beat Leicester City 3-1.