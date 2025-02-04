Nottingham Forest are already planning for the summer transfer window and are looking to continue their recent history of good business under Evangelos Marinakis by adding a new face who Nuno Espirito Santo is a big fan of, according to a fresh report.

A 7-0 thrashing of Brighton in their most recent Premier League outing continued Nottingham Forest's fairytale season to date, with the Garibaldi looking almost nailed on to be playing European football next season.

As things stand, Nuno's side are sitting in third place just three points behind Arsenal and only nine points off the lead of the Premier League. Perhaps more importantly for their season, they sit seven points clear of seventh placed Bournemouth, who occupy what could prove to be the final European qualification spot for next season.

The hefty win over the Seagulls also helped boost their goal difference, which had previously lagged well behind their competitors for a top four spot but is now in line with them.

There was the opportunity to do January business too had they wished to, with Forest one of the clubs interested in signing Wolves star Matheus Cunha in a potential club record deal before he penned a new contract at Molineux.

John Percy revealed that "Marinakis did make it clear that funds were available" but that Nuno opted to continue with his smaller squad rather than risk making a mistake in the winter market.

Should they qualify for Europe, however, that may have to change given the additional games that Forest will be required to play, which will be at least the eight group stage games and, in the minds of the Forest hierarchy, hopefully plenty more. With that in mind, Forest are already turning their attention to the summer transfer window, and now their plans have been laid bare.

Forest readying summer transfer for Brentford star

Now, the reliable John Percy has revealed that Nottingham Forest will look to make another move to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa in the summer after their winter approach was rebuffed. The Reds tabled a £22m offer for the in-form forward in January, but that was swiftly rejected by the Bees with Thomas Frank dubbing Wissa "fantastic" and insisting he was not for sale.

"He's been our leading number nine. He's been fantastic. I cannot see why we should sell him", he explained after news of the bid emerged.

Wissa has impressed this season in the absence of Ivan Toney, with the 28-year-old scoring 11 times for the Bees in the Premier League to date, something that has caught the attention of other clubs. According to the report, "Forest are expected to revisit their interest in the summer" as they look to bolster their ranks, with both coach and club aligned on the Congolese forward.

Yoane Wissa vs Chris Wood 24/25 Wissa Wood Appearances 21 24 Goals 11 17 Non-penalty goals 11 14 Expected goals 11.2 10.3 Assists 2 2 Shots on target per 90 1.25 1.13 Minutes per goal/assist 128 102

"The 28-year-old appeals to Nuno and the recruitment department for his versatility as a forward who can play across the front three", it is claimed, with Wissa able to both provide cover for Chris Wood or for Anthony Elanga, both of whom have been key men this season.

One obstacle that Forest could face over any potential deal is Brentford being reluctant to lose Bryan Mbeumo and Wissa in the same window, with Mbeumo also a man in demand.