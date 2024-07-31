Nottingham Forest are racing several of Europe's elite clubs to land a promising teenage talent who impressed last season, it has been reported.

Nottingham Forest looking to youth

Since their arrival in the Premier League two years ago, survival has been the main objective for Nuno Espírito Santo's side, something that they achieved on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign at the expense of Luton Town.

But quietly, the club have been overhauling an ageing squad and handing their side a more youthful look. The likes of Anthony Elanga (22), Callum Hudson Odoi (23), Murillo (23), Morgan Gibbs-White (24), Nico Williams (23) and Danilo (23) have all been added in recent summers and form a key part of the first team at the City Ground.

They have continued in that vein this summer, adding 21-year-old Elliot Anderson from Newcastle United in a deal worth £35m as the Magpies battled financial fair play pressures.

Related Nottingham Forest reach agreement to sign £3k-p/w ace likened to Grealish He is set to become the next new signing at the City Ground.

They have also added young winger Eric da Silva Moreira (18) from St Pauli, and there is a clear shift from aiming at Premier League survival to looking to build a more sustainable and youthful side, and they are expected to make more signings in the coming weeks. Now, they look set to try and continue that as they battle several clubs around Europe for a German youth talent.

Forest at centre of transfer tussle

That comes as Sport Witness relay claims from German outlet Bild that Forest are among the clubs in the hunt to sign Union Berlin youngster Levis Asanji this summer. Yet to make a senior appearance for Union, Asanji enjoyed a fine season at youth level in 2023/24, grabbing 11 goals and 11 assists in just 26 outings, while also grabbing a goal in the UEFA youth league too.

Levis Asanji's impressive U19 season Appearances 26 Goals 11 Assists 11 Minutes per goal/assist 101

That has caught the eye of several clubs, and the report reveals that European giants Juventus are among those eyeing up a move for the 18 year-old forward, while fellow Serie A side Lecce are also credited with an interest alongside Forest.

The German outfit wish to keep him, and have extended his deal until 2025 in a bid to do so, but do not have an U23 side so it is hard to work out where he would play should he remain in Berlin.

As a result, his exit seems likely, the report claims, with Juventus thought to be leading the way having held preliminary discussions over a potential deal.

Forest, of course, have experience dealing with Union after they signed Taiwo Awoniyi from the German side back in 2022, and could look to repeat that trick to poach the teen prodigy and bring him to the City Ground, where he would likely be tasked with playing youth football for at least the first part of his time in the Midlands.