Nottingham Forest are now in talks over selling a "fantastic" £20m player to a Premier League rival this month, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Forest set for busy January transfer window

The Tricky Trees are searching for a new striker this month, although any new arrival is likely to have to play second fiddle to Chris Wood, given the New Zealand international's incredible form in front of goal this season. Wood now has 13 league goals to his name this season, playing a pivotal role in his side's unexpected push for the Champions League places.

Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez is one of the players of interest to Forest, with rumours over a potential £35m move gaining traction over the past few weeks.

Spatak Moscow's Manfred Ugalde is another striker that Nuno Santo's side are well aware of, having been impressed by his record in front of goal in the Russian Premier League this season.

With rumours swirling about a new striker making their way to The City Ground, there has been some talk about Taiwo Awoniyi leaving this month, but Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas and Rob Dorsett have since stated a deal will not happen if a replacement is not found.

However, a more recent update from Florian Plettenberg appears to indicate that Awoniyi could well be on his way out soon, as West Ham United are now making a serious attempt to sign the striker.

Talks are now underway to discuss the intricacies of a deal, with Forest trying to hold out for a fee of £20m, although that figure would need to come down for the Hammers to agree terms.

Given that the Tricky Trees are unwilling to sanction a move unless a replacement is found, their willingness to advance a deal to sell the Nigerian could indicate they are confident they have identified a suitable target.

Tough decision for Forest

It would be a shame to let the 27-year-old leave, as he has played a key part in reestablishing Nottingham Forest as a Premier League club since arriving ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The former Union Berlin man bagged 10 goals in his debut Premier League campaign, and although his second season was hampered by injury issues, he still managed to pick up nine goal contributions in 20 outings.

Given the level of Wood's performances this season, it was always going to be a very tough ask for the Nigeria international to force his way into contention, so he may feel a move is needed for the good of his career.

If Forest have identified a suitable replacement, and they are able to sell the forward for around £20m, it could be a good deal for all parties, including West Ham, who find themselves limited on forward options with Niclas Füllkrug and Michail Antonio currently sidelined.

Awoniyi has been "fantastic" at times for Forest, so it will be sad if he moves on this winter, but it could well be the correct decision.