Nottingham Forest failed to secure a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah over the summer, but a reliable journalist has now delivered an update on the chances of a deal taking place in January.

How much does Trevoh Chalobah earn?

At Stamford Bridge, Chalobah currently pockets £50k-per-week which he isn’t really earning considering that he’s yet to make a single appearance this season, and he’s never been able to nail down a regular senior spot having carried out three loans with Ipswich Town, Huddersfield and FC Lorient.

Mauricio Pochettino’s centre-back still has another five years remaining on his contract, but due to his lack of game time which highlights just how low down in the pecking order he is, Evangelos Marinakis and Steve Cooper looked to recruit him over the summer.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that the Reds had enquired about a deal for the 24-year-old on transfer deadline day, but with the player opting not to accept the move, they instead swooped for Norwich City’s Andrew Omobamidele as an ideal alternative.

The Premier League side, however, may have now been gifted the perfect second chance to secure their target should they want to make another attempt to bring him to the Midlands in January 2024.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Trevoh Chalobah?

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are set to release Chalobah for an exit in January, and whilst it's unknown whether this would be on a temporary or permanent basis, Nottingham Forest should be on high alert. He wrote:

“Trevoh Chalobah rejected Nottingham Forest move on Deadline Day because he wanted to join Bayern; then his preference was to stay at Chelsea despite £25m deal agreed between clubs. He'll fight for his place but sources expect Chalobah to leave the club in January.”

Is Trevoh Chalobah a good defender?

Despite Chalobah not being able to get a look in so far this season at Chelsea, Nottingham Forest will know that he is still a “diamond”, as once labelled by talent scout Jacek Kulig, especially Cooper, who previously managed him during his time with England’s international youth set-up.

The Freetown native, who is sponsored by Nike, was averaging 2.2 clearances alongside 1.2 tackles and 1.2 aerial wins per top-flight game last term, via WhoScored, not to mention his calmness and composure on the ball having recorded an 88.5% pass success rate which was higher than any of the regular features at The City Ground.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the young colossus is also a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the backline and even three roles in the midfield, so he would be a great option for the manager to have at his disposal should any unexpected injuries occur.

Finally, Chalobah shares the same agent, CAA Base Ltd, as Chris Wood, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give them a small advantage should they try to get a deal over the line at the start of the new year.