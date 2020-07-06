City Ground

Key Information about City Ground

Nottingham Forest have been residents of City Ground since 3 September 1898, and it is situated a few hundred yards from the Reds’ old stadium – Town Ground.

It was named in celebration of Nottingham’s newly-awarded city status in 1897, and the famous stadium currently holds a great capacity of just over 30,000 making it the seventh-largest stadium in the EFL Championship.

The all-seater stadium comprises four stands; The Main Stand (south), The Brian Clough Stand (north), The Bridgford Stand (east), and The Trent End (west).

A history of City Ground

Just £3,000 was needed to finance the move to City Ground, and two-thirds of it came from Nottingham Forest supporters themselves by purchasing “shares” for just £5 each. The ground was not owned by the football club when they had the chance in 1935, with it being offered from Nottingham Corporation for £7,000.

A terrible incident occurred in the summer of 1968 when the newly rebuilt Main Stand was destroyed by fire which broke out during a First Division match against Leeds United. Thankfully there were no casualties despite an attended crowd over 31,000. The fire started in the tunnel alongside the dressing rooms and it tore through the wooden construction of the stadium, destroying the club’s records, trophies and memorabilia in the process. After this event, the Reds were forced to play six home games at Meadow Lane; however, they failed to win there once.

The 10,000 capacity Brian Clough Stand was built in 1980 during the period of Forest’s iconic European and domestic success. The new stand featured 36 executive boxes and a large dining area with a plan to add a new dimension to the previous club hospitality arrangements. Twelve years later work began on the redevelopment of the Bridgford Stand to increase the capacity to 7,710.

The lower tier of this east stand was soon allocated to away supporters, and it can also accommodate 70 wheelchair supporters. Famously in 1996, City Ground was selected to be one of the European Championship venues, and the Trent End was notably rebuilt during the same year to hold 7,500 fans which took the grounds overall capacity to 30,445 which still stands today.

Recently, Nottingham Forest announced that an agreement was made with the City Council for an extended lease on the City Ground. This new lease means the club are now able to proceed with their plans to redevelop the stadium and surrounding areas. It is proposed that at the end of the current 2019-20 season, construction will begin on building a new modern state-of-the-art stadium to reach an increased capacity of 38,000 which would make City Ground the largest stadium in the East Midlands.

Tickets to Watch Nottingham Forest at City Ground

Adult season ticket prices start at just £365 which works out to be just over £15 per game. Seniors can purchase season tickets from £220, youths from £140 and children from just £35.

