Nottingham Forest defender Renan Lodi is likely to stay at the club should they remain in the Premier League, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

The Lowdown: Newcastle interest

The Brazilian first arrived at The City Ground on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid in August 2022 with an option to buy included in his contract as negotiated with the La Liga outfit.

The Reds left-back has firmly established himself as first-choice in his position having made 23 appearances under Steve Cooper, but with impressive performances comes interest.

Football Transfers report that Newcastle United are watching the 24-year-old after being interested in completing a deal last summer, though it’s believed that he is keen to remain in the Midlands.

Taking to Twitter, Talbot revealed that Lodi is expected to remain at Forest so long as they don’t suffer relegation, with Evangelos Marinakis potentially trying to lower his fee. He wrote:

“Exc: Forest - told Renan Lodi’s future at club continues to largely depend on their Premier League status next season - but the side still may negotiate a fee down of what was agreed for the option-to-buy - €30m.

“Forest will need to assess their options over whether they have the money to activate the clause in full even if they do survive this season - but wouldn't say he's heading for the exit (PL status withstanding).”

The Verdict: Keep hold of him

Lodi has been dubbed ‘The New Marcelo’ by talent scout Jacek Kulig and Forest should do everything they possibly can to keep hold of him beyond the upcoming summer window.

The left-footed ace currently ranks in the 83rd percentile for most interceptions and the 82nd percentile for most clearances per game, but is also strong on the attack (FBRef). The Serrana native has whipped 54 crosses into the box so far this season and has even gotten on the scoresheet himself, which shows his desire to get down the flank and contribute in the final third.

Cooper’s defender also has the versatility to operate higher up on the left side of the midfield alongside in his natural position, offering the boss flexibility when it comes to formation.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Atletico manager Diego Simeone has already made the decision to sell Lodi in the summer whether that’s to Forest or not, so they have to stay up to give themselves a chance of permanently securing his services.