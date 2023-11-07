Nottingham Forest are claimed to have reached an agreement to sign Fluminense star Nino, but the player himself has delivered an update on his future contrary to reports.

Who is Nino?

Nino is naturally a centre-back who has plied his trade at the Maracana Stadium permanently since 2020, having joined following a successful loan spell the season before, and he’s since gone on to make a total of 228 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Nino statistics).

However, Brazil’s international will reach the expiration of his deal in December 2024 (Fluminense contracts), meaning that Fernando Diniz’s side don’t have long left to cash in should they not want to risk losing their prized asset for free.

Fluminense’s captain was recently reported to have agreed on a €7m (£6m) move to join Steve Cooper's side at the start of next year, and this was soon backed up by a reliable journalist. Bruno Andrade stated that the two parties have a verbal arrangement in place with the 26-year-old only needing to sign the contract to get the deal done, but it would appear that a switch is far from nearing completion following an update from the man himself.

Speaking to Globo Esporte (via Sport Witness), Nino confirmed that whilst Nottingham Forest do want to secure his services, nothing has yet been decided regarding him moving to the Premier League.

He said: “I also found out about the interest on the day before [the final]. My agent already knew that my focus was on recovery, on being able to play this game 100%.

“I did it, thank God. I met with them this morning, they gave me all the possible situations, nothing is certain yet, what is certain is what I’ve always said, that I have a great affection for Fluminense, I’m very happy here, and if one day I leave, I want to leave in a way that’s good for me and for Fluminense.”

Nino has been a rock at the heart of the backline this season, currently averaging 3.7 clearances and three aerial wins per game in the Brazilian Serie A (WhoScored - Nino statistics), and he’s also been excellent with the ball at his feet.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Diniz’s colossus is recording a 91% pass success rate as it stands which highlights his brilliant calmness and composure on the ball, and this is higher than any of the regular starters have managed so far this term at The City Ground (WhoScored - Nottingham Forest statistics).

Furthermore, Nino already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having won the 2022/23 Copa Libertadores trophy, alongside previously representing his nation at the Olympics, so he would be able to pass on a much-needed winning mentality to the squad who are already in the Midlands.