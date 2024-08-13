Nottingham Forest are closing in on the £11m signing of an international forward after a significant "breakthrough" in talks, according to the reliable John Percy.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are close to opening up their 2024/25 Premier League campaign, with a home clash with Bournemouth coming their way on Saturday afternoon. Having stayed up by the skin of their teeth last season, more signings before deadline day will help their fight to make this campaign a more comfortable one.

Paraguay international Ramon Sosa has emerged as a strong target for Forest, with the club confident that they can strike a deal for the 24-year-old, while AC Milan midfielder Yacine Adli is also seen as an option for the Reds. He has even been compared to Zinedine Zidane in the past, which says a lot about the ability he possesses.

Ferdi Kadioglu appears to be on the radar of many clubs this summer, including Manchester United, and the Fenerbahce left-back is also believed to be wanted by Nuno and Co. A bid has been tabled for his services, with the Turkey ace capable of thriving in both full-back positions and in midfield.

Santiago Gimenez has also been mentioned as a possible option for Forest ahead of the new season, with the Mexican excelling for Feyenoord last term, scoring 23 goals in just 29 starts in the Eredivisie, shining under now Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Now, it looks as though the Reds are close to adding to their squad, following a key update.

Nottingham Forest closing in on £11m signing

According to Percy on X, Nottingham Forest are close to completing the signing of Talleres and Paraguay forward Sosa, with an £11m move on nearly done after a big "breakthrough".

Added firepower is so important for Forest this season, in order to have game-changers who are capable of being the difference in tight games, and Sosa falls into that category.

The Paraguayan has 30 goal contributions (17 goals and 13 assists) in 56 appearances for Talleres, highlighting both his goalscoring expertise and creativity, and while one strike in 14 caps for his country is nothing to write home about, he will hope that tally increases over time.

At 24, Sosa is still a relatively young player who has many years ahead of him to improve, and although he may need a little time to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League, it is easy to envisage him being an effective addition to Nuno's squad, proving to be at his best on the left wing, but also adept on the right and in a centre forward role.