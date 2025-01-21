As Nottingham Forest continue to impress, those at the City Ground have reportedly set their sights on a shock reunion with one defender who has gone on to discover his best form elsewhere.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Only behind second-place Arsenal on goal difference, Forest are in dreamland in the Premier League. Nuno Espirito Santo's side haven't tasted defeat since the beginning of December, which came against Manchester City at The Etihad, and survived a late scare to overcome Southampton to extend that run last time out.

Once again, it was no surprise to see Chris Wood at the heart of Forest's success with the forward adding another goal to his tally in what has been an excellent season so far.

Meanwhile, as the campaign continues and Forest head closer and closer towards Champions League qualification, they may well find themselves better placed than ever to welcome a higher calibre of reinforcements.

On that front, names such as Luiz Henrique have recently threatened to steal the headlines but those in the Midlands could first turn towards a familiar face for Espirito Santo.

According to Caught Offside, Nottingham Forest are now plotting a deal to re-sign Nuno Tavares when the summer transfer window arrives. The left-back is reportedly expected to join Lazio on a permanent basis at the end of the season before the Serie A club instantly look to make a profit.

Tavares is a familiar face to those at the City Ground, of course, after he spent last season on loan at Forest where he was initially signed by Steve Cooper. It was not a spell full of success, however, and the Arsenal loanee made just five starts in the Premier League in a situation that he should look to avoid repeating.

"Great" Tavares has rediscovered best form

Following his struggles at Arsenal and then on loan at Nottingham Forest, Tavares' Lazio spell simply had to go to plan. Get things wrong and the left-back was in danger of falling into the abyss and away from Europe's biggest stage. Get things right, however, and he'd be back on track. Now, a few months and plenty of impressive performances later, it's clear that the Serie A is exactly what Tavares needed.

He's impressed to such an extent that Forest could yet reportedly eye a shock reunion when the summer arrives in what would see the left-back compete for a starting place against Ola Aina, who has stolen plenty of positive headlines in his own right so far this season.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Nuno Tavares Ola Aina Starts 15 22 Assists 8 1 Tackles Won 17 34 Ball Recoveries 74 127

Described as a player with "great potential" by Lazio manager Marco Baroni, Tavares would certainly add another attacking element down Forest's left-hand side, with more assists than Aina, albeit whilst perhaps offering Espirito Santo's team a defensive weakness without their current starter.

It would certainly be an unexpected reunion, but Tavares has made sure that he's one to watch after bouncing back in Italy.