As they look to steer away from relegation trouble in the upcoming campaign, Nottingham Forest have reportedly opened talks to welcome a sixth summer signing for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Preparing for Espirito Santo's first full season in charge, Forest have welcomed the likes of Elliot Anderson, Marko Stamenic, Carlos Miguel, Eric da Silva Moreira and, most recently, Nikola Milenkovic. The experienced defender comes in to replace Moussa Niakhate, who swapped the Midlands for Lyon in a move to help Forest comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Now, with just over a month left until the transfer window slams shut, Forest have reportedly set their sights on more fresh faces to add the cherry on top of what has been a successful summer. Recent rumours have even linked the Midlands club to free agent and former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, whose agent has reportedly offered the midfielder to several clubs around the Premier League.

That said, Forest have seemingly set their sights on elsewhere in South America for their sixth signing of the summer. According to Cesar Luis Merlo via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest have opened negotiations to sign Ramon Sosa in a deal that could be worth a reported $20m (£15.5m) in the next month. This follows Wolverhampton Wanderers' reported interest in the CA Talleres left-winger in a Midlands race for his signature.

Forest haven't been afraid to splash the cash in the current transfer window, but it remains to be seen whether they'll match Talleres' £15.5m price tag for the 24-year-old. Following an impressive season in the Copa de la Liga last time out, Sosa may get the chance to make his biggest career move yet by arriving at the City Ground over a move to Gary O'Neil's Wolves side.

"Gifted" Sosa can provide backup for Hudson-Odoi

Although Sosa's lack of experience in European football means that he's unlikely to step straight into Espirito Santo's starting side, he could at least provide cover for Calum Hudson-Odoi, whose injury history explains the need for exactly that.

At 24 years of age, the Paraguay winger could be entering his best years as a winger too, making now the best time to complete a move. Described as "gifted" by South American football expert Nathan Joyes, Forest could add crucial strength in depth by signing Sosa.

Coming off the back of a seven goal and six assist campaign, which was then followed by an impressive Copa America tournament, Sosa could yet steal some headlines if he completes a move to the Premier League this summer. If Joyes' praise is anything to go by, then Talleres' £15m+ price tag is an understandable one.