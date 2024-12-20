In what would hand their shock European place hopes an even greater boost, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly keeping tabs on a £25m striker who's scored more goals than Chris Wood so far this season.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those in the Midlands have enjoyed quite the season so far, rising to as high as fourth in the Premier League to shock the rest of England's top flight. Potentially stealing the torch from Aston Villa as the shock qualifiers for the Champions League this season, Forest sent Unai Emery's side packing in dramatic fashion last time out, scoring a last-gasp winner courtesy of Anthony Elanga.

They won't want this current run to end anytime soon either, with Brentford awaiting before the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day, handing Forest the chance to end the year on the ultimate high.

Meanwhile, it's not just on the pitch that the Midlands club are seemingly looking to compete against England's best as the January transfer window continues to approach.

Related Nottingham Forest and Marinakis now tracking £50m star with PSG and Bayern Nottingham Forest are interested in signing a winger but face a transfer battle to secure his signature.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Nottingham Forest are now keeping tabs on Manfred Ugalde, who has a release clause of just £25m at Spartak Moscow. The clinical forward hasn't just attracted the interest of Forest, however. Reports have also indicated that the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa are all eyeing moves to secure the 22-year-old's signature in 2025.

Such interest should come as no surprise. At £25m, Ugalde could arguably be one of the bargains of the year, especially as a player who is yet to reach his best years. Even outscoring the high-flying Wood in the current campaign, Ugalde is undoubtedly going to be one to watch when 2025 arrives and clubs begin to swarm his way.

"Superb" Ugalde could eventually replace Wood

There's no denying the fact that Wood is one of Nottingham Forest's most important players. In fact, it's not even absurd to suggest that he's one of the most reliable strikers in the Premier League these days. But there's also no denying that he's now 33 years old and closer to the end of his career than the peak of his powers, and that presents Forest with a problem that Ugalde could solve.

The impressive striker has scored a staggering 15 goals in 18 games in the Russian Premier League for Spartak Moscow so far this season, which is five more than Wood's 10 goals in 16 Premier League games. It's a clinical record that not many can match and one which may suggest that Ugalde is only just getting started at 22 years old.

It's a rise that Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has seen coming since the turn of the year, praising Ugalde for a "superb" season at FC Twente before he earned a winter move to Spartak Moscow.

Hoping to maintain their place in the Premier League's top six beyond the current campaign, Ugalde is a player that Nottingham Forest should race to sign when 2025 arrives.