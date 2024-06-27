As Nuno Espirito Santo looks to add to his attacking options ahead of next season, Nottingham Forest are reportedly monitoring a future star who outscored Taiwo Awoniyi in the last campaign.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Midlands club wasted no time before getting their summer business going, welcoming both Eric da Silva Moreira from St Pauli and Marko Stamenic, who will spend next season on loan at Olympiacos after arriving from Red Star Belgrade. The former will, however, play a part in Nuno's side next season, looking to make an instant impact despite being just 18 years old.

The young winger told the club's official website after putting pen to paper: "I’m really happy to be here. I’ve heard a lot about the Premier League and a lot about many clubs, so I’m very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club.

“Me and my family are really happy about this new challenge and I can’t wait to get started and get to know the city, the people and everything about the club.”

Moreira isn't the only young talent who could arrive though. According to Sky Sports, Nottingham Forest are monitoring Edmund Baidoo ahead of a potential summer move. The 18-year-old winger enjoyed an excellent season with Sogndal in the second tier of Norweigian football, scoring an impressive eight goals in 17 games in all competitions, whilst also assisting a further six.

With 14 goal contributions in 17 games at just 18 years old, Baidoo could quickly become quite the player if Forest decide to make their move in the coming months.

"Exciting" Baidoo can support Awoniyi's firepower

As good as Awoniyi has been since arriving in the Midlands, his injury history remains a problem for Espirito Santo and his side, as they struggle to replace his presence leading the line. And with Chris Wood on course to leave the City Ground following the expiry of his current contract at the end of the month, Baidoo could emerge as the perfect cover for Awoniyi's goals.

Stats in all comps 23/24 (via Transfermarkt) Edmund Baidoo Taiwo Awoniyi Appearances 17 23 Goals 8 6 Assists 6 3

Outside of Awoniyi, the Reds boss will currently be searching for options within his Forest squad in need of a player of Baidoo's potential. The teenager is already proving his goalscoring calibre, having netted more than Awoniyi last season, and should only become even better in the Premier League.

Earning plenty of praise during his time in Norway, journalist Lawrence Degraft Baidoo described the winger's characteristics as "exciting" on X:

Young players seem to be the name of the game for Forest and Baidoo certainly fits into that this summer, but it remains to be seen whether those at the City Ground will make their move.