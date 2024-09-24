Nottingham Forest are believed to be plotting a move for a "fearless" attacking player who has shone at the City Ground in the past, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Nottingham Forest impressing under Nuno

Optimism wasn't necessarily too high at Forest heading into the new Premier League season, but supporters will be enjoying what they are seeing currently, certainly in terms of results.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit eighth in the table after five matches, not losing in that time and picking up a famous 1-0 win away to Liverpool earlier this month. Last Sunday, they also battled their way to an impressive 2-2 draw at Brighton, proving to be a hard team to get the better of.

That's not to say that new signings aren't still being looked at, however, with Galatasaray forward Baris Yilmaz one player who has been linked with a move to the City Ground once the January transfer window arrives. Tottenham are also among the clubs interested, though, so it won't be easy for the Reds to get their man.

Meanwhile, free agent Oumar Solet has also emerged as a potential immediate addition for Forest, having been without a club since leaving RB Salzburg last Saturday when his contract was terminated. Another player has now also been backed to seal a switch to the Midlands club, as they look to strengthen Nuno's squad.

Nottingham Forest eyeing "fearless" EFL ace

According to a new report from Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are keen on completing the signing of Burnley winger Luca Koleosho.

The Reds are said to be "stepping up their interest" in the 20-year-old, with fellow Premier League sides Brighton and Wolves also "monitoring" him. All three clubs have watched him in action this season, seeing him as a player who can add depth in attacking areas.

Koleosho is a player who should be known to Forest supporters, considering he starred at the City Ground last season, providing an impressive assist for Zeki Amdouni last season when Burnley drew 1-1 against the Reds, with the forward dominating Gonzalo Montiel who had to be replaced.

The 20-year-old already has two goals to his name in the Championship this season, while former Clarets manager Vincent Kompany had this to say about him last November:

“He’s just a fearless player, it doesn’t really matter who he’s up against. He was up against a top full-back against Arsenal but he’s done it in every single game, because in every game he’s managed to create and make something happen. Against Arsenal it was also a better performance defensively for him because that’s something he can put in the memory bank and draw back on. He’s a player that is eager to show his talents in this league and he’s showing good signs."

Depth is so vital in the modern game, so Koleosho could be an ideal long-term addition for Forest.

He could represent both the present and the future, having the potential to grow into a formidable winger who can light up the City Ground for many years to come.