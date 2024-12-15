Nottingham Forest are plotting to sign a £10m player on loan in the January transfer window ahead of Wolves.

Nottingham Forest make it successive wins after dramatic win vs Aston Villa

The Reds followed up their brilliant win at Manchester United with a come-from-behind Premier League victory against Aston Villa at the City Ground on Saturday evening. Late goals from Nikola Milenkovic and Anthony Elanga sealed another three points for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, with the manager praising his side after the game.

“It says a lot about the character, especially after what happened in the game. Both teams were very equal in the first half; both very organised with no gaps. Villa tried to control us and we tried to control them. We allowed possession to them and they allowed possession to us but without threat - for both teams, except with set-pieces.

“The moment of the game was an amazing save from Martinez, then Villa went and scored. After that, the reaction of the players was amazing. The help of the fans was huge. Chris had a goal ruled out and it could have been game over, but it went the other way. The fans reacted, helped the team and the boys started running and running. We achieved a huge moment for all of us.”

With the prospect of pushing for European football in the second half of the campaign, Forest appear to be eyeing up potential new signings in January and are leading the race to sign Yuri Alberto.

An enquiry has also been made by Forest to sign Igor Jesus from Botafogo ahead of Wolves, and it looks as if the Reds want to beat those at Molineux to a defensive addition as well.

Nottingham Forest plotting Ben Godfrey loan move

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are trying to sign Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey on loan in the New Year, with Wolves also in the mix for the ex-Everton man.

The 26-year-old moved to Italy in a £10m deal but could be in line for a swift return to England. He is keen to leave in January as he wants to be playing regularly, something he is not doing with his current employers.

Godfrey, who can play at centre-back or right-back, came in for praise back in 2020 from Rio Ferdinand for his displays on Merseyside for the Toffees.

“You’ve got two centre-backs playing at full-backs. Ben Godfrey has been absolutely outstanding. The pace he has shown in the last couple of games…were against Timo Werner, Chelsea, the last game against Arsenal.

“You look at the pace of the kid. Pepe, £72m worth, I am sure Mr Godfrey would be looking at his pocket and thinking ‘where is he? Someone causing me a bit of friction in my pocket.”

Now, it looks as if a move to Forest will be one to watch over the coming weeks.