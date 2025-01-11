Turning towards the January transfer window to cement their Champions League and possibly even title hopes, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly readying a fresh attempt to sign a winger worth over £21m this month.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

For the first time, Nottingham Forest can put their current Premier League standing to good use and welcome further impressive reinforcements before the end of this month. Joining up with Nuno Espirito Santo's side in the current climate would certainly be a difficult prospect for players to resist in what should hand the Midlands club a major boost in pursuit of their targets.

Among those already mentioned regarding potential mid-season switches is Douglas Luiz, who could complete a controversial loan move to Nottingham Forest just six months after ditching Midlands rivals Aston Villa for a permanent move to Italian giants Juventus.

The move simply has not worked out, however, and now the Brazilian could find himself at the heart of a second shock top four finish in two seasons after playing a vital role in Aston Villa's Champions League qualification in the previous campaign.

That's not to say he's been the only name mentioned though. According to Turkish newspaper Sabah, as relayed by Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are now readying a fresh attempt to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray, who are reportedly confident that they'll keep hold of their winger after rejecting an initial €25m (£21m) offer from the City Ground.

With over two weeks remaining of the winter window, Yilmaz will certainly be one to watch with Forest not giving up and in a better position than ever in the Premier League to welcome such talents.

If the Midlands club are looking to seal Champions League qualification in style then signing Yilmaz would go a long way towards achieving exactly that come the end of May.

"Elusive" Yilmaz is one to watch

Whilst Forest currently have a wealth of attacking options to choose from - be it Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga or Ramon Sosa and Jota Silva - Yilmaz's impressive form cannot be denied. The Galatasaray star has netted nine goals in 24 games in all competitions so far this season - more than Hudson-Odoi and Elanga combined.

So the argument is certainly there to be had that Yilmaz would be a welcomed upgrade at the City Ground and one ready to take Champions League football by storm next season.

Lighting up Euro 2024 at times in the summer too, Yilmaz earned high praise from Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. The defender told reporters as relayed by GiveMeSport: "Baris Alper Yilmaz was running constantly. He was running elusive. It was difficult for every defender. He made it very hard for us. He couldn't score a goal though. If we were to describe him in any way, he is a really important player."

It speaks volumes about Yilmaz's quality that one of, if not the best defender that world football has to offer was impressed enough to hand him such significant praise and the winger could yet get the chance to impress the Liverpool man once again if he completes a January move to Nottingham Forest.