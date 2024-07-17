With just one month until the 2024/25 Premier League season gets underway, Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to make their first offer to sign their fifth arrival of the summer.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

It's been a fairly productive summer for those at the City Ground, who complied with profit and sustainability rules by selling Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate to Lyon, whilst welcoming four fresh faces of their own. Elliot Anderson, Marko Stamenic, Carlos Miguel and Eric da Silva Moreira have all arrived to hand Nuno Espirito Santo an early boost in pursuit of Premier League survival next season.

Those in the Midlands are seemingly unlikely to be done with arrivals there, either. Reports have since linked them with the likes of Florentino Luis in a bid to reinforce their midfield options alongside the arrival of Anderson. It's clear that Forest are certainly backing Espirito Santo, who could yet even be handed a Champions League ace before the end of the summer window.

According to Calcio Mercato, Nottingham Forest are now set to make their first offer to sign Alexis Saelemaekers from AC Milan alongside Ipswich Town and Leicester City. The Italian giants are reportedly open to the winger's exit and value the 25-year-old at €10m-15m (£8m-£13m), which could see Saelemaekers make his way to the Premier League.

Signing a player from a Champions League League club of AC Milan's calibre would be some statement from Forest, especially if they manage to beat relegation rivals Leicester and Ipswich to Saelemaekers' signature in the next month or so. Following a resurgent loan spell at Bologna last season, the Milan man could certainly do with a permanent move away from the San Siro this summer.

"Superb" Saelemaekers needs permanent move

Seemingly not in Milan's plans this summer, Saelemaekers needs a departure more than most in Italy and Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to offer him exactly that. Those in the Midlands have already seen the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi enjoy revived spells at the City Ground and now the Belgian could follow in the winger's footsteps if he completes a summer switch. He wouldn't be without competition, however, following Anthony Elanga's solid debut campaign.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Alexis Saelemaekers Anthony Elanga Goals 4 5 Assists 2 9 Key Passes 44 32 Ball Recoveries 112 92

For Nuno, having two very different wingers in Saelemaekers and Elanga would only boost his side's chances of upsetting the odds to push beyond the difficulties of a relegation battle next season. Saelemaekers, more robust and better off the ball than the more creative Elanga, can offer the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss a disciplined option up against those in the top six in games Forest may prefer to sit deep in their shape.

Described as "superb" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, the Milan winger has quite the decision to make this summer with a number of Premier League clubs reportedly interested in his signature.