It's been quite the week for Nottingham Forest, who managed to maintain their profit and sustainability innocence whilst landing a rising star in the form of Elliot Anderson. And now, they're reportedly set to welcome another incoming.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Elliot arrived to become Forest's third signing of the summer, which also saw out of favour goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos head in the opposite direction to Newcastle United. The midfielder followed both Marko Stamenic and Eric da Silva Moreira through the City Ground doors to represent a hectic start to the window for those in the Midlands.

Speaking for the first time since sealing the move, Anderson told Forest's official website: “I’m buzzing. I think it’s a massive club with big history and I can’t wait to get started. It’s the club and the city. I’ve always been very fond of Nottingham Forest and I think it’s a great place to display what I can do and go onto try and help my career.”

Forest have wasted no time before turning their attention towards another arrival, however. According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are now set to sign Carlos Miguel from Corinthians in a deal worth a reported £4m this summer. the 6 ft 8 goalkeeper will instantly compete with 32-year-old Matz Sels before potentially stepping in to replace the veteran for years to come.

Miguel will be Forest's fourth signing of the summer if he completes a move, as those at the City Ground look to seal their Premier League survival for a third consecutive campaign. The Arrival of Miguel could certainly go a long way towards that top flight survival next season too.

"Outstanding" Miguel can displace Sels

Standing at a sensational 6 ft 8, Miguel can instantly take Sels' place in Nuno Espirito Santo's side next season, especially when considering the fact that he is just 25 years old and entering the best years of his career.

What's more, the Brazilian already knows star defender Murillo well, having played alongside the Forest man for Corinthians. Praised for his "outstanding" reflexes by Nathan Joyes, Forest could have quite the shot-stopper on his way this summer.

Of course, Forest struggled to really establish a number one last season, with Matt Turner and Sels sharing the minutes throughout the campaign to leave the door open for a fresh, though unproven, option to emerge this summer.

It's an opportunity that Miguel can grasp hold of to quickly turn his reported £4m arrival into a bargain deal in the coming months. The youngest of Espirito Santo's three options, the Brazilian also has the chance to take hold of that number one spot for years to come rather than the limited time that both Sels and Turner may have on their playing careers.