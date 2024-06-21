Even amid profit and sustainability concerns, Nottingham Forest reportedly now want to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race to sign a potential future star this summer.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those at the City Ground felt the punishment of the top flight last season when they were deducted points for breaching profit and sustainability rules. Now, looking to avoid a repeat, Forest are reportedly among the sides who have to sell players before the end of June. According to John Percy of The Telegraph, they must raise as much as £20m to comply with the rules.

With that said, the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White have already been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in a sale which would instantly solve Forest's PSR problem. Meanwhile, any names who do come the other way may well have to be bargain buys, rather than the excessive spending we've seen at the City Ground in recent seasons. And that could see a future star arrive.

According to Football Transfers, Nottingham Forest now want to sign Archie Stevens from Rangers for Nuno Espirito Santo, having been eyeing a move since January. They're not alone in their interest in the 18-year-old, with Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, old rivals Manchester United and also West Ham United eyeing moves to sign the winger this summer.

One for the future, Stevens may struggle to turn down the chance to return to English football just two years after he swapped AFC Wimbledon for Rangers. Forest, in need of bargain buys, will hope to beat their rivals to the youngster's signature with a pathaway to senior football.

"Energetic" Stevens is one for the future

If Forest want to build a more sustainable model then looking towards and adding to their academy will be more than important than ever. The likes of Stevens have shown signs elsewhere that they have a bright future ahead, including at Rangers where he made his first-team debut at just 16 years old.

It's a rise that his former Wimbeldon academy manager, Michael Hamilton, saw coming too, telling the club's official website a few years ago: "Archie joined us just over two seasons ago and has made massive strides in his development as a player, but also as a person. He is an energetic midfielder, who is capable of playing in numerous positions and is known for his goal scoring and creative ability."

After spending last season in the academy set-up at Rangers, Stevens has quite the decision to make this summer. If Philippe Clement's incomings so far are anything to go by, then the focus is on young talent this summer, but the lure of English football may just be too tempting to turn down for the Rangers gem in the coming months. And it's Forest who will be hoping to benefit.