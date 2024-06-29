As both clubs look to ease concerns over the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Newcastle United have reportedly opened talks with Nottingham Forest over a potential swap deal this summer.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

To their credit, Forest have been among the clubs to have sold well during the summer transfer window so far, with the reportedly pending departures of Moussa Niakhate and Orel Mangala likely satisfying the Premier League enough to avoid any sanctions this summer. However, even after those sales, the Midlands club are still at risk of losing one of Nuno Espirito Santo's best players.

According to reports, Chelsea are interested in signing Murillo and even offered Forest a deal that would see Trevoh Chalobah arrive in a summer swap deal.

The central defender has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and is only likely to fall even further following the arrival of Tosin Adarabioyo. A player with Champions League-winning experience despite his current place in the Chelsea squad, Forest would undoubtedly benefit from such an arrival.

Swap deals seem to be the summer trend at the City Ground, too. According to Luke Edwards and John Percy of the Telegraph, Newcastle United have offered Nottingham Forest the chance to sign Elliot Anderson in a deal that would see Anthony Elanga complete a move to St James' Park.

It's Forest who should be in the driving seat when it comes to a potential deal, as Newcastle desperately look to comply with the same PSR rules that Nottingham Forest have seemingly worked to satisfy already this summer. The fact that Anderson is under the same agency as Morgan Gibbs-White might also boost them in negotiations.

"Excellent" Anderson can replace Gibbs-White

With his Forest future thrown into doubt in recent months, Forest can kill two birds with one stone by welcoming Anderson as a direct replacement for both Elanga and Gibbs-White. Following in the latter's footsteps would be no easy task, but Anderson's ability to play as an attacking midfielder, left-winger and central midfielder would make him a fairly invaluable option under Espirito Santo next season.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Elliot Anderson Morgan Gibbs-White Minutes 1,027 3,156 Goals 0 5 Ball recoveries per 90 5.26 5.10 Key passes per 90 1.32 2.11

A different type of player to Gibbs-White and one whose work off the ball could make more of an impact where the current Forest star thrives when in possession, Elliot would finally get the opportunity he has been waiting for with a move to the Midlands this summer.

Eddie Howe will be frustrated to see him leave if he does complete a move, however, having been full of praise for Anderson last season. The Newcastle boss told TNT Sports: “Elliot Anderson was excellent, he’s been trying to burst into the team and stay in the team.”