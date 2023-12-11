Nottingham Forest are set to revisit their pursuit of a talented ace in January after previously being keen on his services during the summer, according to a report.

Steve Cooper under pressure

As per The Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is still under pressure to retain his job despite his side producing a commendable performance in their 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. The stalemate at Molineux ended a run of four consecutive Premier League losses under the Welshman.

However, Tottenham Hotspur visit the East Midlands on Friday and could serve to heap more scrutiny on Cooper's shoulders if they claim three points at the City Ground. According to the outlet, ex-Eintracht Frankfurt coach Olivier Glasner has been earmarked as a potential replacement for the 44-year-old if Evangelos Marinakis decides to pull the trigger on his tenure.

Following the Tricky Trees' draw with the Old Gold, Cooper shared his pride at his side's display and indicated his belief they should've claimed a much-needed victory against Gary O'Neil's side, stating via BBC Sport: "I'm proud of the team, to be honest. It's a game we should have won in terms of chances. If we were to look at the game in isolation, you would see it's a more than satisfactory day in terms of performance and a point on the road."

Undoubtedly, Cooper is someone who has a lot of credit in the bank at Nottingham Forest; however, the axe can fall on any manager at any given time in the Premier League, making it hard to predict whether he will continue to be in charge for the long-term. He could be eyeing up the January transfer window as a chance to save his job, and the Reds could now go back in for a previous target once the window opens.

Nottingham Forest keen on Federico Gatti

According to reports in Italy via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are keen on Juventus defender Federico Gatti, who they previously had an interest in over the summer; nevertheless, Massimiliano Allegri blocked his departure from the Allianz Arena.

Federico Gatti - five most similar players (via FBRef) Club Player Marseille Chancel Mbemba Atalanta Sead Kolasinac Lorient Souleymane Toure Valencia Mouctar Diakhaby Newcastle United Fabian Schar

Everton are also believed to have been attentive to his situation during the last transfer window, and both clubs haven't forgotten about the 25-year-old as 2024 rolls around the corner. Gatti's father spoke about previous speculation regarding his son, stating: "In the summer a couple of English clubs wanted him. I always thought that the Premier League was a type of football suited to him."

Likened to Juventus legend Leonardo Bonucci by Frosinone sporting director Guido Angelozzi, Gatti has made 13 appearances in Serie A this term, registering three goals in the process (Gatti statistics - Transfermarkt), and is clearly battle-tested at the highest level having also played twice for Italy.

Given their slide down the Premier League table in recent weeks, Gatti could be a solid reinforcement that could also help to counteract the prospective departures of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna, who are both said to have an uncertain future at the club.