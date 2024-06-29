Looking to follow up deals for Marko Stamenic and Eric da Silva Moreira, Nottingham Forest have reportedly opened talks to sign a future star who's already got an impressive record to his name.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Forest, of course, have been among the clubs frantically looking to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, with Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate reportedly heading for the exit door, while Murillo is also attracting interest. But that hasn't stopped those at the City Ground from completing business in the other direction, welcoming both Stamenic and Moreira so far this summer.

Speaking for the first time after putting pen to paper, Moreira told Forest's official website: “I’m really happy to be here. I’ve heard a lot about the Premier League and a lot about many clubs, so I’m very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club.

“Me and my family are really happy about this new challenge and I can’t wait to get started and get to know the city, the people and everything about the club.”

The duo are seemingly just the start of what could be a busy summer in the Midlands. According to Samuel Silva via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest have opened talks to sign Assane Diao from Real Betis. The 18-year-old is one for the future and has already stolen the headlines on more than one occasion by becoming the youngest goalscorer in Europa League history.

Now, the left-winger could join Moreira as the latest young forward to boost Nuno Espirito Santo's frontline in the coming months ahead of next season.

"Fantastic" Diao is one for the future

Whilst the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga keep hold of the starting spots on either side of Espirito Santo's City Ground attack, both Moreira and perhaps Diao can emerge to become future stars sooner rather than later. The latter has particularly impressed in Europe, scoring four times for Real Betis in 28 appearances to earn the praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who has described his time at Betis as "fantastic".

It remains to be seen just how much Betis will demand for a player with such potential, but if Forest can land a bargain deal, it would sum up what has so far been a positive summer all things considered.

However, It will reportedly be a busy race for Diao's signature, so the Midlands club may need to step up their pursuit sooner rather than later.