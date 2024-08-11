With the start of the new Premier League campaign just a week away, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly optimistic about sealing a deal to sign an imminent attacking addition.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Forest have endured a solid summer so far, welcoming the likes of Nikola Milenkovic and Elliot Anderson whilst maintaining their innocence on the profit and sustainability front by selling Moussa Niakhate, Orel Mangala and Odysseas Vlachodimos. They may not be done there when it comes to incomings, with reports linking those at the City Ground to moves for Yacine Adli and Ferdi Kadioglu.

Kadioglu would be a particularly impressive signing after he impressed for Turkey at Euro 2024 this summer. Attracting plenty of interest, the left-back may well find himself on his way to the east Midlands before the summer transfer window comes to a close. A player of his calibre is exactly the type that Nuno Espirito Santo needs to guide his Forest side away from relegation concerns in his first full season in charge.

Kadioglu could even be joined at Forest by a partner on the left-hand side in the form of an attacking addition. According to Argentinian journalist Javier Nievas, Nottingham Forest are now optimistic about agreeing a deal to sign Ramon Sosa this weekend in a move that could reportedly be worth as much as £20m.

24 years old and impressing for Argentinian side Talleres, Sosa is arguably Premier League-ready and would undoubtedly provide Espirito Santo's frontline with a helpful boost alongside the already-dangerous Callum Hudson-Odoi, Anthony Elanga and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Those at The City Ground must rate the winger highly if they are potentially willing to match his £20m valuation to make him their second-biggest arrival of the summer after Anderson earlier in the window. Should he arrive before next weekend, Forest fans may even be treated to his debut against Bournemouth.

"Dangerous" Sosa can compete with Hudson-Odoi

Strength in depth is key for any side and Forest are no exception, making the potential arrival of Sosa all the more important as they strive to avoid relegation once again this term.

On paper, it's easy to assume that Hudson-Odoi will remain the starting left-wing option in the east Midlands, but his frustrating injury record over the years means that Sosa is likely to get his chance to stake his claim to become a permanent starter.

The 24-year-old's seven goals and six assists in the 2023/24 season highlights an impressive output which helped grab the attention of sides in Forest's position. Also earning the praise of South American football expert Nathan Joyes, Sosa has been described as a "dangerous operator in the final third".

As the transfer window nears deadline day, Forest could yet seal one of their most impressive signings yet.