Nottingham Forest completing a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie would be 'pretty sensational', according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Piero Hincapie on his way to Nottingham Forest?

According to Bola VIP, Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen man Hincapie, who would cost in the region of £34.2 million to entice him to the City Ground.

The report states that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also keen on the Ecuador international; however, Xabi Alonso isn't keen to part ways with his prize asset and has communicated to the Bayer Leverkusen board that he does not want to lose Hincapie.

Bundesliga insider Christian Falk told GIVEMESPORT back in January that Spurs have been casting an eye on the 21-year-old since last summer, stating: "Tottenham still has it's eye on him, already in the summer, but also Arsenal again and Chelsea are visiting what is happening with him."

Tuttomercatoweb also follow up these claims and indicate that contact has been made between Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen as they look to establish a potential deal.

Hincapie made 43 appearances in all competitions last term for Bayer Leverkusen, registering one goal and a solitary assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

His awareness to danger impressed onlookers during 2022/23 as Hincapie racked up 1.7 tackles and 2.5 clearances per match on average in the German top flight, according to WhoScored.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has signalled that he thinks Hincapie joining Nottingham Forest would be a 'sensational' piece of business by Steve Cooper.

Jones told FFC: "I mean, this would be pretty sensational as the player has been linked with big clubs. Not so long ago, I would have thought he might actually be considered too good for Nottingham Forest. If they are willing to stump up the cash, it might be able to happen. It's a lot of money were talking about here, but he's very good."

Who else is on Steve Cooper's radar at Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest fans will hope to see Cooper make some solid additions this term as they try to consolidate themselves in the Premier League.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has detailed that the Reds are keen on signing free agent Willian, stating on Twitter: "Understand Nottingham Forest and also Fulham have sent formal proposals to Willian as he’s currently free agent. Saudi clubs are also approaching the Brazilian winger, one more option. Decision expected in the next days."

Chelsea forgotten man Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as another target to bolster the left flank and he also has interest from Fulham and Saudi Arabia, according to The Guardian.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is being primed for a return to the City Ground on a permanent basis as he looks to bring his long-term association with the Red Devils to a close, as cited by Telegraph Sport.

Wolverhampton Wanderers stopper Jose Sa is under consideration as an alternative target between the sticks to replace Keylor Navas at the club.

Plenty of arrivals will be expected this summer for the Tricky Trees and they look ready to splash the cash once again to get their favored targets in the door.