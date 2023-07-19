Nottingham Forest are reportedly plotting an audacious swoop for Bayer Leverkusen ace Piero Hincapie, as Steve Cooper aims to add star quality to his side.

Forest left it to the penultimate game week of the 2022/23 campaign to confirm their safety in the Premier League, however, the Welshman must make sufficient reinforcements this summer to continue the Reds’ stay in the top-tier.

Could Nottingham Forest sign Piero Hincapie?

According to Bolavip, there are three clubs from the Premier League interested in Hincapie, with Forest named as a potential suitor alongside Tottenham and Newcastle.

The report states that the Bundesliga outfit would want a fee in the region of €40m (£34m) for the centre-back, who signed a new deal in February to extend his stay to 2027.

How good is Piero Hincapie?

Having been tipped to become “one of the world's best” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the 21-year-old titan has gained the attention of the Premier League for his level of performance in the Bundesliga.

Signed by Leverkusen in 2021 from Argentinian side Club Atletico Talleres, the Ecuadorian defender has made a name for himself in Europe with rapid development.

Playing on the left side of a back three under Xabi Alonso has revealed the versatility of the youngster's game; also seeing him hailed as an “absolute beast” by Mango last year.

Such praise is supported by the numbers obtained by the defender over the past year, seeing him rank in the top 3% in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of his rate of progressive carries, averaging an impressive 1.85 per 90, via FBref.

The ball-carrying expertise of the 21-year-old warrior is balanced by him also ranking among the top 10% of centre-backs in Europe for his tackling, recording an average of 2.32 tackles per 90 over the past year.

A versatile defensive presence is integral for Cooper to add to his side ahead of next season, with Hincapie suggesting that he could be the ideal successor to current Forest dominator Felipe.

Once hailed as “sensational” by BBC pundit Stephen Kelly, the former Atletico Madrid star has become a hero during his short time at the City Ground but will see his contract expire next summer, when he'll be 35 years of age.

It’s essential that Cooper recruits a long-term figure as reliable at the back as Felipe, who averaged a monstrous 2.67 tackles and 2.28 interceptions per 90 since his arrival in the Premier League, via FBref.

The rumoured Forest target could be the perfect man to take the throne from the Brazilian colossus, with him being a trusted source in central defence for Leverkusen just as the 34-year-old has been in England.

Across 30 Bundesliga appearances, the 21-year-old gem averaged 1.87 tackles and 1.14 interceptions per 90, as well as challenging 1.39 dribblers per 90 and contributing to five clean sheets.

The youthful spark of the in-demand defender could benefit Cooper’s side in a host of ways, providing them with a new outlook in progressive play with his impeccable ball-carrying attributes on board.

At £34m, the South American sensation will be an ambitious, yet testing, acquisition for Forest to grasp, however, the calibre of the 6-foot centre-back could be the difference between the Reds remaining or bidding farewell to the Premier League come the end of next season.