Nottingham Forest are planning on making a January bid for an “amazing” striker who could cost £60 million, according to a new report. The Reds have been one of the surprise packages of this campaign so far, as they find themselves in the European places after 13 league games and nowhere near the bottom three.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The January transfer window is now under a month away from opening, and Forest could have their eye on one or two fresh additions, as Nuno Espirito Santo will want to keep up this pursuit of an unexpected European spot for next season.

It has been reported that Forest have made Anderlecht defender Moussa Ndiaye their priority target for January. The 22-year-old is being looked at by a host of teams across Europe, one of which is Forest, who are looking to strengthen their squad in January and have made him a top target for the New Year.

Signing a striker could also be high on the Reds list for January, as they have placed Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin on their radar. Nuno’s side are among the Premier League clubs looking to sign the striker, as he refuses to sign a new Everton contract, which means they could be forced to sell in January before he leaves for free in the summer. But Calvert-Lewin is not the only forward being considered, with cover for the excellent Chris Wood required.

Nottingham Forest planning January swoop for £60m striker

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are planning on making a January bid for Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion. The young striker has been with the Seagulls since January 2021, after making the move from Irish football.

Ferguson, who was described as “amazing” by former teammates, has been a breath of fresh air since joining Brighton. The forward scored six goals in 19 Premier League games in his first full season, and he then followed that up by scoring another six last season.

However, so far in this 2024/25 season, Ferguson has struggled for regular game time, playing just eight times in the league, and only one has come as a start. This report states that Forest are keen on signing Ferguson but on a permanent basis, as it’s been claimed that he could be available for a loan deal.

Evan Ferguson's Brighton stats Apps 75 Goals 17 Assists 5

Several Premier League teams are interested in a loan switch, and Forest are hoping to beat them to the signing as they plan on making a permanent offer. But it could be a costly arrival for the Reds, as it’s been claimed that the Republic of Ireland international has a £60 million price tag on his head.