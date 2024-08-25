With a deal to sign Eddie Nketiah seemingly on the cards, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly plotting a move to sign another attacking addition for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

After failing to become Arsenal's main man up top, Nketiah could swap the Emirates for The City Ground and the chance to lead the line once and for all in the east Midlands. Given that Chris Wood is now 32 years old, he was never going to be a long-term option no matter how much goalscoring prowess he has shown in the last couple of seasons.

Instead, Nketiah - aged 25 - looks set to emerge to partner Taiwo Awoniyi and add to what is an increasingly interesting Premier League attack. From Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga to Awoniyi and Nketiah, Forest could be lining up with former Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal forwards by the time that the summer transfer window slams shut in just under a week.

What's more, those attacking options could yet be joined by a former Everton man. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are planning a move to sign Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal this summer. The forward spent last season on loan at Goodison Park, but didn't impress enough to earn a permanent move.

Now, Forest look set to swoop in and hand the Dutchman a shot at Premier League redemption once they've got a deal over the line to sign Nketiah. Danjuma is thought to be on the chopping block at Villarreal and could be made available by his current club, which could see Forest act upon their apparent interest. However, the report does state that the deal to bring in Nketiah is the current priority.

"Electric" Danjuma can earn Premier League redemption

It's never quite stuck for Danjuma in the Premier League, whether at Tottenham Hotspur or Everton. But after standout moments at Villarreal, especially in the 2021/22 campaign when they reached the Champions League semi-finals, it's clear that there's certainly a player full of potential waiting to burst into life in England's top flight.

Former Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall was certainly a fan of the forward during his time at the Cherries, saying after his side defeated Bristol City in the Championship in 2020 (via FourFourTwo): “We saw an electric Danjuma and another great goal. He is a talent and that is something we have seen on a number of occasions already this season.

The Dutchman, who earns a reported £51k a week at Villarreal, will hope to rediscover that "electric" version of himself that Forest will be after in the closing stages of the summer window.