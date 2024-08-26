Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing a "world class" player in the summer transfer window, following the recent injury setback to midfielder Danilo.

Nottingham Forest eyeing signings after Danilo blow

Nuno Espirito Santo has been rocked by the injury suffered by Danilo on the opening weekend, with the Brazilian expected to be out for many months with a broken leg. It was a cruel blow for the midfielder, who has grown into such an important player for the Reds.

Last season, the 23-year-old made 29 appearances in the Premier League, 20 of which were starts, and he chipped in with two goals and assists apiece as well.

It isn't only Nuno that Danilo has shone under either, with Steve Cooper heaping praise on him during his time in charge: "He is an exciting player; an exciting prospect and somebody I’m trying to manage carefully in terms of the exposure we give him.

"That means we must play him as well when we feel it’s right for him. You want a quick impact when you sign a player, but sometimes when young players come to clubs, it can be months before they even get a game. We are really happy with him."

The Forest star's absence has heightened the need to bring in a replacement before the summer transfer window closes on Friday night, and it looks as though a top-quality player is being lined up to come in.

Nottingham Forest plot move for "world class" ace

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are interested in completing the signing of West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse, with the Englishman struggling for minutes at the London Stadium. The Reds are "plotting an ambitious late move" for the England ace, and he is "not in the plans of Irons boss Julen Lopetegui following their big-money transfer splurge this summer".

Ward-Prowse could be a fantastic signing by Forest if they can strike a deal in the coming days, with the 29-year-old now an extremely experienced player who has proven himself at a high level over many years.

The Englishman has 101 goal contributions (56 goals and 45 assists) in 381 Premier League appearances, as well as winning 11 caps for for his country, and David Moyes waxed lyrical over his set-piece brilliance during their time together at West Ham.

"James Ward-Prowse is world class. He is the best around and has been for a long time. Two assists today, he’s got nine all season in all comps, more than any other Premier League player, it’s a nightmare for defenders. He is the best around and has been for a long time."

It is hard to find any negatives to Forest signing Ward-Prowse, considering his technical ability and experience, and the fact that he is still only 29 means they wouldn't be bringing in a fading force.

James Ward-Prowse's key career stats Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 381 56 45 FA Cup 31 5 4 EFL Cup 30 1 7 Europa League 16 0 4 Championship 1 0 1

Getting a deal sorted before Friday's cutoff should be considered key business by the club, in a transfer that would immediately boost Nuno's side's chances of Premier League survival.