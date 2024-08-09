Nottingham Forest have been credited with making an ambitious move to sign a new striker this summer as Nuno Espírito Santo looks to bolster his ranks ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Nottingham Forest need goals

After securing Premier League survival on the final day of last season, Forest have been circumspect in their spending so far this summer by their recent standards. Moves for Elliot Anderson and Nikola Milenkovic have set the club back close to £50m, but they have been relatively frugal aside from that.

Nottingham Forest's new signings Player Fee Elliot Anderson £35m Nikola Milenkovic £12m Jota Silva £6m Marko Stamenic £4.6m Carlos Miguel £3.3m Eric da Silva Moreira £1m

It means that they are still yet to address their goalscoring issue, with only Burnley, Everton and Sheffield United having scored fewer than the City Ground side last season, and that return bolstered by an amazing run of form by Chris Wood.

Taiwo Awoniyi is highly-rated across the top flight but has yet to be able to stretch together a run of games for the Reds in his two seasons at the club. The Nigerian managed just 12 Premier League starts in 2023/24, following on from his 17 starts in his debut campaign.

As a result, a striker is likely to be on their transfer wishlist between now and the end of the summer transfer window, with the window slamming shut on August 30th, two weeks into the new season.

Now, it has been reported that Forest have made contact over an audacious move for Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez. The 23-year-old forward wowed Eredivisie viewers last season as he hit 23 goals in 30 outings, a return which saw him linked with a move to the Premier League amid reported interest from the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal.

"Gimenez truly is fantastic," Feyenoord icon Mario Been claimed after one particularly strong performance. "He hadn't even touched the ball before his first goal, but that was a fantastic finish."

However, Arsenal's interest in the £29k per week ace has gone cold, while Tottenham are advancing over a deal to sign Dominic Solanke which would also rule them out of any race for the Feyenoord man.

That has allowed other clubs to pursue a deal, and journalist Martijn Krabbendam claims that Nottingham Forest have made a move to sign the Mexico forward.

“There is slight interest in Giménez, Nottingham Forest did call,” he explained, though he added that Gimenez may be looking at a bigger club were he to leave Feyenoord this summer.

“I cannot imagine that Giménez would like that, or the amount must be enormous. There is talk that he will and can still go. Giménez also has to be sold at some point."

A move for Gimenez, who is valued by transfermarkt at a massive £34m, would certainly be a statement of intent from Forest, who have already shown in Sangare that they are willing to splash out on talent from the Dutch top flight if they believe it to be a good deal.