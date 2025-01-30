In a late attempt to get their January business underway, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly plotting a move to take full advantage of Bayer Leverkusen's recent U-turn.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those at the City Ground have certainly been bold in their approach this month, and why not? Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit inside the Premier League's top four and on course for stunning Champions League qualification. One humiliating Bournemouth blip aside last time out, they've looked fairly flawless at times. So, now more than ever, they should be putting their new-found status to good use.

Whilst that position is yet to see any reinforcements arrive in the January transfer window, the rumours have been coming thick and fast. Reports suggested earlier this month that the Midlands club are seeking attacking additions before the end of the window and even mentioned names such as Matheus Cunha and Yoane Wissa.

Cunha would, of course, steal plenty of headlines given that he is currently the star of the show at Forest's Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers. As things stand, however, it looks as though Forest could be forced to turn towards other options in the final days of the window.

According to GiveMeSport, Nottingham Forest are now plotting a deal to sign James McAtee from Manchester City following the news of Bayer Leverkusen's U-turn in pursuit of the midfielder.

With the Bundesliga opting to sign Emiliano Buendia on loan from Aston Villa instead, the race is once again open for McAtee who could yet swap the Manchester City bench for the chance to join up with Espirito Santo's Forest side.

That said, it remains to be seen whether City will allow their youngster to depart this month amid growing injury concerns within Pep Guardiola's side who are also eyeing a place in the Premier League's top four.

"Special" McAtee could replicate Elanga's success

Of course, if McAtee did complete a move from The Etihad this month then he wouldn't be the first player to complete such a switch from Manchester to the City Ground, with Anthony Elanga doing so to such great success in the past after leaving Manchester United. Having seen how greener the grass can be, the Manchester City man could yet decide to follow in the winger's footsteps.

Attempting to lure Guardiola into allowing his young midfielder to leave this month may well prove to be a tricky task though after the Spaniard was full of praise for McAtee following a recent 8-0 win over Salford.

On the back of McAtee's FA Cup hat-trick, Guardiola told reporters as relayed by Salford Now: “I am so happy for him, he is a special player. A hat trick is not easy. He has an incredible sense in front of goal, he has the right tempo, he changed the rhythm to score and I am very happy for him.”

With just a matter of days remaining until the transfer window slams shut, McAtee's future remains in question at Manchester City and it could yet be Nottingham Forest who take full advantage.