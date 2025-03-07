With the summer transfer window approaching, Nottingham Forest have now reportedly set their sights on a defensive addition who's been back to his best form this season.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those in the City Ground boardroom will be keen for the summer transfer window to arrive perhaps just to put their potential Champions League status to the test. As things stand, Forest still sit as high as third in the Premier League and on course to seal the shock of the season by qualifying for Europe's elite competition. And that should open several new doors for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

A number of potential additions have already threatened to steal the headlines on that front too, from Bright Osayi-Samuel all the way to Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi, and it looks as though the Reds are ready to be bold when the summer arrives.

Of course, the aim should be to maintain their surprise Champions League place and welcome reinforcements in search of a permanent top four place. Whether that comes through signing the likes of Frattesi remains to be seen, however. Instead, before anything, those in the Midlands could turn towards a defensive addition.

According to TeamTalk, Nottingham Forest are now plotting an opening bid to sign Hugo Bueno from Wolverhampton Wanderers, but face competition from Championship promotion contenders Leeds United.