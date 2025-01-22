Looking to steal the show on and off the pitch this season, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a rival star in a repeat of their previous deal to sign Morgan Gibbs-White.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Even whilst shocking the rest of the Premier League by competing for Champions League qualification and perhaps even the title itself, Forest are seemingly in pursuit of a star striker this month. The likes of Baris Alper Yilmaz and, most recently, Yoane Wissa have emerged on the radar of the Midlands club as they seek further firepower alongside talisman Chris Wood.

Reports have even gone as far as to suggest that Forest have submitted a bid worth £22m to sign Wissa only for Brentford to deem that offer below their valuation of the forward. With plenty of time still to go in the January transfer window, however, Forest could yet go again in pursuit of Wissa in what would be an excellent mid-season addition.

Meanwhile, if it's not to be the Brentford man then another option could emerge. Those at the City Ground are certainly in a position to present an attractive project these days and reports suggest that it may even be attractive enough to sign a rival star.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are now plotting a move to sign Matheus Cunha from Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in an "audacious" move which would instantly steal the headlines.

It wouldn't be the first time that such a move has taken place either, with Gibbs-White opting to leave Wolves in favour of Forest in a deal worth a reported £42.5m in 2022 and receiving reminders through Molineux boos ever since.

"Special" Cunha is Champions League-quality

In what has otherwise been a season to forget, Cunha has been Wolves' brightest spark and one of the Premier League's standout players. The Brazilian, simply put, is not a player who should be competing in a relegation scrap. What he is without any doubt is a forward capable of playing Champions League football and that would be recognised at Nottingham Forest.

As the current Wolves captain, however, it would be the most controversial move that he could make in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Cunha will want to tarnish his Molineux reputation to that extent this month.

Having scored 10 goals and assisted another four for Wolves so far this season, it's no surprise that Cunha found himself at the centre of Vitor Pereira's praise when the new manager arrived. The Wolves boss told reporters as relayed by the Premier League: "He is a special player. He can do things that can make the difference in small details.

"We try his corner because we want the swing inside to explore this. But you can work a lot and in the end nothing happens. With this kind of player this can happen. I think it is not about work, it is about quality, his individual quality."