Nottingham Forest are plotting a move in January to sign an in-demand new midfielder worth just shy of £30m. The Reds will be hoping their impressive form in this campaign can continue right until the end, as they could make a surprise challenge for a European spot.

Related Marinakis planning Nottingham Forest January swoop for £60m striker Forest are looking to beat a host of Premier League teams to the signing of a young star.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Nuno Espirito Santo has so far defied all odds and got Forest away from any threat of relegation and instead competing near the top end of the Premier League table. They have Chris Wood to thank for a lot of this season, but Nuno will not want to keep relying on one player.

Indeed, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on Forest’s radar ahead of January, as the striker is still yet to sign a new deal at Goodison Park, which means he will enter the New Year with only six months on his deal remaining, and this could force the Toffees into selling their forward.

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson has also emerged on the Reds’ radar, as they are looking to make a permanent move for the Irish striker in January. There are several Premier League teams looking into a possible loan deal, but Forest are ready to test Brighton’s resolve by offering a permanent deal. Their January business may not stop there, as Forest are also among the teams keeping a watchful eye on an Italian midfielder.

Nottingham Forest plotting move for Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli

According to TBR Football, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Nicolo Fagioli from Juventus in January. The Italian international looks set to leave the Serie A giants in the New Year, as he’s fallen out of favour under manager Thiago Motta.

The 23-year-old has featured in 15 games in all competitions this season, with only six coming as starts, as he’s found himself behind Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram in the pecking order.

The report states Fagioli, who is a similar player to Bernardo Silva according to FBref's comparison metrics, is available for a loan or a permanent switch in January. Teams such as Forest, Man City, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in signing the midfielder.

Nicolo Fagioli's 24/24 stats compared to Bernardo Silva Fagioli Silva Apps 11 13 Goals 0 0 Assists 0 3 Progressive carries 17 50 Progressive passes 37 59 Shots per 90 1.87 1.77 Tackles (Won) 11 (7) 13 (9)

However, these teams face competition from European sides such as Atalanta, Napoli, Marseille and RB Leipzig. Juventus are open to selling Fagioli as long as they receive a fee of €35 million (£29 million), but a loan with a buy option looks more likely to happen.