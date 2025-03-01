Already thinking about summer reinforcements, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a Serie A winner in a deal worth £17m for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Whilst they remain as high as third in the Premier League, it's now three games without victory for Nottingham Forest in the top flight since they returned from their warm-weather training camp at the beginning of February. With Ipswich Town in the FA Cup up next on Monday, Nuno will no doubt be keen to forget about his side's recent league struggles and take a key step towards Forest's first piece of major silverware since 1990.

Those in the Midlands should still take some positives from their last Premier League outing too, having earned a 0-0 draw against Arsenal to dent the Gunners' title hopes even further and stay within touching distance of the North London club sat in second.

That said, the goal should remain firmly set on achieving Champions League qualification, no matter where they find themselves in the top four. By booking a shock place on Europe's biggest stage, those at the City Ground could even get the chance to lure a Serie A winner to the club when the summer transfer window opens.

According to Tuttosport, as relayed by Milan Press, Nottingham Forest are now plotting a summer move to sign Alexis Saelemaekers from AC Milan in a deal worth €20m (£17m).

They're not the only side interested, however, with Newcastle United reportedly igniting a race between two Premier League sides who have been operating in close quarters on the pitch throughout the current campaign.