Nottingham Forest are keeping a close eye on a young Brazilian talent who has a £41 million release clause, according to a new report. The Reds have been one of the surprise teams of the 2024/25 Premier League season so far, and Nuno Espirito Santo will hope the January transfer window can provide one or two reinforcements to really push them into European contention.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The January transfer window provides an opportunity for clubs to make small adjustments to their squads, and it appears Forest have the idea of doing just that after such an excellent start. A recent report has claimed that the Reds have approached Bayern Munich over a potential deal to sign Mathys Tel.

The young star has suffered with limited game time so far this season, and it appears that a temporary move away in the New Year looks likely. Forest have made an approach to take Tel on loan, and while Bayern Munich will likely accept the offer, it will be up to Tel whether he would like to join the Premier League side or not.

Forest will be planning to improve their squad, not weaken it, so seeing reports stating that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are tracking defender Murillo will be a concern. Both clubs are keeping an eye on the Brazilian as they eye defensive reinforcements, and Murillo is said to be “preparing to make the leap to a big club”.

And while Forest try to add Tel to their ranks on loan without a transfer fee, they also have their eye on a young star who has a release clause worth £41 million.

Nottingham Forest plotting transfer swoop for Lorran

According to On The Minute, Nottingham Forest are keeping an eye on Flamengo youngster Lorran. The 18-year-old has played for Flamengo’s under-17s, under-20s, and now the first team, where he has one goal to his name in 2024 so far.

Lorran is very highly rated in Brazil, as he is hailed as the future of Brazilian football, and that has put him on the radar of a host of Premier League clubs. The report states that Forest are keeping an eye on Lorran, but they face competition from teams such as West Ham, Brighton, and Aston Villa. Lorran, who operates mainly as a winger but can also play centrally, has a release clause worth €50 million, which is roughly £41 million.

Lorran's Flamengo stats in 2024 Apps 37 Goals 4 Assists 5

However, Forest may not have to pay that much, as Flamengo are willing to accept a lower offer. The Brazilian is interested in a move to the Premier League, and he has been linked with a move to Manchester United recently, with United willing to offer Antony as part of the deal. But Forest may look to get ahead of the other Premier League teams by making a move in January.