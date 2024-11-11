Nottingham Forest are interested in signing a “special” teenager who could end up costing them in the region of £25 million, according to a recent report.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side suffered just their second defeat of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon, as they were beaten 3-1 by Newcastle United. It is a result that will disappoint the Reds, but shouldn’t take anything away from their excellent season so far.

Nottingham Forest news

Forest have made that good of a start to the season that they are already 12 points clear of the relegation zone. The Reds have won five of their 11 league games, losing just two, and it is that form that is now seeing Forest wanting to tie Nuno down to a new contract.

The 50-year-old guided the club away from relegation trouble last season, and he now has Forest fans dreaming of European football once again. Club owner Evangelos Marinakis has been “so impressed” that he wants to extend Nuno’s contract beyond June 2026, which is when it currently expires.

As well as looking to tie Nuno down to a new contract, the Reds also have their eye on players ahead of the January transfer window. Like most clubs, they will be looking at who they can sign ahead of time, and it emerged last week that Forest are linked with a loan move for Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel, although he will be hugely in-demand if the German club opt to send him out for first-team experience. And he's not the only teenager in the sights...

Nottingham Forest plotting transfer swoop on "special" Chris Rigg

According to journalist Alan Nixon, relayed by 3 Added Minutes, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Chris Rigg from Sunderland. Rigg is a rising star who has come through at the Stadium of Light from their under-18s to under-21s and is now in the first team, despite just being 17.

The midfielder has been impressing in the Championship for the Black Cats since last season, and despite him signing a new contract until 2027 during the summer, teams are still keeping a close eye on his development.

The report states that Rigg, who has been labelled “special” by Sunderland fan and presenter Dougie Critchley, is on the radar of Forest as the Premier League side look to strengthen their squad when the January transfer window opens. The Reds are admirers of the 17-year-old, who could cost Forest in the region of £25 million, as it was claimed last month when Chelsea were interested in signing him, but either way, it's going to take "big money" to see him leave Sunderland.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 Sunderland stats Apps 14 Goals 3 Assists 0

Nuno’s side are not the only team keeping an eye on Rigg, as Manchester United, Chelsea, Brighton, Arsenal and Wolves have all been mentioned as possible destinations in the past. Rigg has played 39 times for the Black Cats in all competitions, with six goals to his name.