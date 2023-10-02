Nottingham Forest, perhaps more than there has been in recent times, are bringing a plethora of promising talent through their academy setup.

While the Reds have always been an institution that has taken pride in their ability to develop young talent and turn them into stars, several have emerged on their journey back to the Premier League.

Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates, in particular, formed the backbone of success in their promotion campaign and despite Forest splurging their war chest of funds on talent across Europe, that duo still remain an integral part of Steve Cooper's plans and are shining examples of the quality that can be nurtured.

Two even bigger examples of that increase in production quality are the emergence of stars Matty Cash and Brennan Johnson, who were sold for a combined £61.5m after shining at the City Ground and demonstrating how giving young talent a chance can save clubs millions.

The latter was sold to Tottenham this summer following his scintillating performances in the Premier League and his journey is being used as a tool of inspiration for youngsters setting their sights on becoming the next Brennan Johnson.

On the production line at Forest, there is a wealth of precocious quality waiting to impress among the seniors and make that jump into the first team like Johnson did.

Who is Nottingham Forest's biggest academy talent?

Now in their mid-twenties, Yates and Worrall have firmly established themselves as first-team regulars on Trentside, racking up a combined 366 appearances since their inclusion in the senior setup.

Alex Mighten, who is currently on loan at Belgian pro league side KV Kortrijk, featured regularly in the Championship - 67 times to be exact - but has fallen down the pecking order since their promotion, which is why the 21-year-old has been sent out on loan.

Lower down the line, promising defensive duo Aaron Donnelly and Zach Abbot, who impressed on their first-team debuts in the Carabao Cup last season, demonstrate that the future of their defence is in safe hands, as Abbot was listed among the Guardian's best talents in the Premier League ast year.

While Forest boast a wealth of talent in their defensive ranks, the Reds have a highly-rated striker who has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of Johnson. He goes by the name of Dale Taylor.

Who is Dale Taylor?

When Forest signed Taylor from Linfield in the summer of 2020, they knew he was showing the early hallmarks of becoming a special talent.

After impressing for the club's U18s, he made his first-team debut for the Danske Bank Premiership side, at the age of just 15, when he came off the bench in a 5-1 victory over rivals East Belfast.

It took a while for the youngster to settle - as expected - but once he was accustomed to his new surroundings, his goal-scoring exploits exploded into life as he notched up eight goals in 14 appearances for the 18s before being moved up to the U23s.

A move up an age group allowed Taylor to flourish further as he chalked up six goal contributions in eight Premier League 2 appearances in the first half of last season as a whole host of EFL clubs came calling, with Burton Albion winning the race for his signature in January.

Similarly to when Johnson was loaned out to League One side Lincoln City to aid his development in the 2020/21 season, a move to Burton gave the 19-year-old a taste of senior football, and it was one he took to like a duck to water.

Described previously by fellow Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington as "quality", Taylor announced himself to the Pirelli Stadium in style with a goal on debut, as supporters instantly fell in love with the teenager.

After scoring a further four more goals, the number of clubs apparently interested in taking him on loan was said to run into double figures, but it was Wycombe Wanderers who won that particular race.

Having opened his account for the Chairboys in a 3-2 victory over Leyton Orient, a calf injury has since stopped him in his tracks, and now has to dislodge Brandon Hanlan or Sam Vokes for a place in the starting XI.

Despite that minor setback, the fact that Johnson's career truly took off in the lower echelons of the EFL gives Taylor hope that his journey to Forest stardom is only just beginning.