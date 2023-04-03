Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing influential Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson during the summer transfer window.

How is Johnson performing this season?

Steve Cooper's side are continuing to fight hard in the Premier League this season, as they look to avoid a swift return to the Championship. Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Wolves leaves them sitting 15th in the table currently, ahead of what promises to be a nerve-shredding end to the campaign.

One player who has been an undoubted key figure for Forest throughout the season is Johnson, who has shown that he can perform in the top flight after excelling in the Championship. He has scored eight times in the league in 2022/23 to date, as well as netting twice in the EFL Cup, with Cooper hailing him as "fantastic".

Unfortunately, the Welshman's performances may not be going unnoticed by bigger and more successful current clubs, so keeping hold of him beyond this summer will not be easy to do. His current Reds deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, however, so a big transfer fee may be needed to prise him away from the City Ground.

Is Johnson off this summer?

According to Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, Tottenham are "keeping close tabs" on Johnson ahead of a potential summer move, with a "senior Spurs scout" watching him in action against Wolves over the weekend, where he opened the scoring. The 21-year-old could even potentially be viewed as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane in north London, with the England captain turning 30 years of age later this year in what is a worrying update for those at the City Ground.

In truth, the lure of joining one of the biggest clubs in the top flight could be too great for Johnson to ignore, especially if Forest end up getting relegated, and it would be hard to begrudge him that decision. Of course, the ideal scenario would be for the 18-cap Wales international to spend many more years at Forest and blossom into a true modern-day great at the club, but there is no guarantee of that.

Their only chance of keeping hold of Johnson is to surely retain their Premier League status, so this should give Cooper and his squad an extra incentive to avoid the drop, although even if that happens, the attacker may have made his mind up. Should he leave, it is essential that Forest get big money for his services and use it wisely once the summer window opens.