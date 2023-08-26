Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer and now further progress has been made, according to a new update.

Who have Nottingham Forest signed this summer?

The Reds did well to stay in the top flight last season, pulling clear of the relegation zone in the end, but the focus now has to be on further improving and ensuring they don't find themselves in trouble in 2023/24. While this summer hasn't been as productive as last year's transfer window, a number of new faces have still come in to Steve Cooper's side, including Anthony Elanga and Chris Wood on permanent deals to boost Forest's attacking options.

Another player who has been linked with a move to the City Ground before the current window closes next week is Hudson-Odoi, who appears to be surplus at requirements at Chelsea, having been loaned out to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Now, it looks as though the Reds are still pushing hard to get a deal over the line, as they look to seal an intriguing piece of summer transfer business.

Will Nottingham Forest sign Callum Hudson-Odoi?

According to Football Insider, Forest have now agreed personal terms with Hudson-Odoi, with progress made over a possible move to the City Ground:

"Nottingham Forest have agreed personal terms with Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, sources have told Football Insider.

Steve Cooper’s team are close to agreeing a deal for the 22-year-old after his potential move to Fulham collapsed.

"Forest are in advanced talks with Chelsea over the fee and structure of the deal, and those will continue on Saturday. It is believed that Hudson-Odoi already has an agreement in principle with Forest over a long-term contract."

There is no question that Hudson-Odoi hasn't quite kicked on in the manner Chelsea may have hoped in recent years, after bursting onto the scene as a highly-rated teenager with a potentially big future for both the Blues and England.

As can so often be the case with young players, though, injuries have held Hudson-Odoi back too often, and it is hard to see him forcing his way into Mauricio Pochettino's plans at Stamford Bridge moving forward.

At 22, the Englishman still has so much time on his side, however, and if Forest were able to snap him up before next weekend, he could prove to be an inspired signing. He has been described as "brilliant" by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in the past, and the fact that he has 38 goal contributions (16 goals and 22 assists) in 126 appearances for the Blues highlights the end product he has produced for one of the biggest clubs in the country.

Hudson-Odoi also has three caps to his name for England, further outlining his pedigree, and if he sees Forest as the best place to settle down, be a regular starter and reach his potential in the coming years, he could prove to be a signing that takes the Reds to another level, linking with the likes of Wood, Elanga, Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi in attack, while providing pace and directness out wide.