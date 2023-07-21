Highlights Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Getafe goalkeeper David Soria in the summer transfer window.

Soria has been a consistent performer for Getafe and has extensive experience in La Liga.

He could be a shrewd addition for Forest, with his success in the Europa League and his suitability to their style of play.

Nottingham Forest are expressing an interest in signing Getafe goalkeeper David Soria in the summer window, according to a fresh transfer update.

Who is target David Soria?

The Spaniard has been a consistent performer for Getafe since joining from Sevilla back in 2018, establishing himself as their regular number one between the sticks. He has made 185 La Liga appearances in that time, outlining his reliability, and he has kept 68 clean sheets in the competition as well.

Soria is also a two-time Europa League winner, having tasted success with Sevilla in 2014/15 and 2015/16, so although he is yet to be capped by Spain at international level he does have experience under immense pressure on the big stage. The 30-year-old only signed a contract extension with Getafe back in 2021, but it could be that a summer move away from the club develops, with interest in his signature emerging.

Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs looking to bring in a new 'keeper before the 2023/24 Premier League season gets underway, as they look to fill a hugely important position at the club.

Dean Henderson could be an option to come in, having spent last season on loan at the City Ground, with veteran stopper Neylor Navas also linked with a Reds reunion after impressing on a temporary basis when the former was out injured last time around.

Are Nottingham Forest signing David Soria?

According to Marca [via Sport Witness], Forest are also keen on making a move for Soria in the current transfer window, with a bid of €5-6m (£4.3m-5.1m) in the offing. They are believed to have turned their attention to the Getafe man over Henderson and Navas.

The La Liga side are looking to earn €10m (£8.6m) for their 'keeper's signature, however, so the Reds are unlikely to have it all their own way in their pursuit of him.

Soria may be something of an unknown to those who aren't necessarily La Liga fans, but he could be a shrewd addition for Forest this summer, having racked up so much experience in one of Europe's top leagues over an extended period of time. His aforementioned success in the Europa League also shows that he knows how to win at an elite level, and given his age, he is highly unlikely to be daunted by a move to the Premier League.

Renowned as a sweeper keeper in the mould of Alisson and Ederson, Soria could be ideal when it comes to suit Forest's style of play, too, and he has been hailed as "magnificent" by journalist Mouhamad Rachini in the past.

He looks a great alternative to both Henderson and Navas - he would surely be a cheaper option than the former, especially given the English premium that can exist when it comes to transfer fees - so bringing him in on a permanent deal makes perfect sense.

In many ways, it is hard to see a downside to any potential move that develops, with his price tag far from extortionate, given his pedigree, and the Spaniard still having plenty of years left in his career, considering goalkeepers can play deep into their 30s.