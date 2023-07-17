Nottingham Forest will have talks with Manchester United this week over the signing of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to a fresh update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How much does Dean Henderson earn?

The 26-year-old, who currently earns £100,00 per week at Old Trafford, sees his future very much up in the air at the moment, in terms of being a regular for United.

While David De Gea is leaving this summer, Erik ten Hag seemingly doesn't see Henderson as his first-choice man between the sticks moving forward, with Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana looking increasingly likely to be the man who comes in and occupies that position.

There is the potential for Henderson to make a return to Forest this summer, having spent last season on loan there, making 18 starts in the Premier League and doing his bit to keep the Reds in the top flight, even though injuries did hamper him at times.

With Keylor Navas moving on at the end of last season, Forest are looking to have a strong No.1 to call upon again ahead of the new campaign, and an update has emerged over their interest in the United and England man.

Are Forest signing Dean Henderson?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided a new update regarding Henderson's future, with talks set to place over a City Ground reunion in the coming days:

"Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be in contact again this week to discuss Dean Henderson permanent deal. This is part of Man United plan; let Henderson leave once Onana signs. Zion Suzuki, one of the options as new backup GK as called days ago."

This feels like an ideal outcome for all parties, with United clearly happy to dispose of Henderson at this point, and Forest see him as a great option to bring in, having already witnessed his quality close up last season.

At 26, the one-time capped England international is still a fairly young player, considering how goalkeepers can often peak well into their 30s, so a permanent move for him would potentially see Forest sort their situation between the sticks for many years to come.

Henderson was excellent in general last season, being hailed as "incredible" by former Tottenham manager Antonio Conte - he has also been described as "insane" and "exceptional" by Snader Berge in the past, during their time together at Sheffield United - and the Reds should do all they can do seal a reunion with him, this time on a permanent basis.

He is someone who can continue to push the likes of Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale at international level, looking to force his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 next summer, and United letting him go could easily end up being a decision that backfires, considering how much of his career he still has ahead of him.

Granted, Henderson is unlikely to arrive on the cheap, considering his United deal doesn't expire until 2025, but given his long-term potential, he could easily end up being worth every penny, especially if he helps Forest become an established Premier League side again.