Nottingham Forest are expected to table a £1.8m bid for Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant, according to a fresh transfer report.

Who is Derry Scherhant?

The 20-year-old moved to his current club from Berliner SC back in 2020, and he has since broken into the first team over time, becoming a promising young player who big things are potentially expected of.

He managed to score once in the Bundesliga last season, making the most of his opportunity and making 10 appearances in the competition, and this is just the start of what could be a long career. He even impressed Forest in a pre-season fixture last season and is also a two-cap Germany Under-20s international, further outlining his potential.

Scherhant's current Hertha deal expires in the summer of 2025, meaning his price could begin to diminish soon, risking them losing him for a cheaper amount further down the line. That could force them to sell him sooner than later, which is where Forest come into the equation, with the new Premier League season edging closer all the time.

Will Nottingham Fores bid for Derry Scherhant?

According to Football Insider, Forest are reportedly going to bid for Scherhant imminently, as they look to get their summer business up and running:

"Nottingham Forest are set to bid £1.8million for Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant, sources have told Football Insider. Forest have been tracking Scherhant for the last 12 months following his man-of-the-match performance against them in pre-season last summer.

"Scherhant, 20, scored in that pre-season friendly and his performance left a huge impression on the Forest coaching staff. Forest are ready to offer £1.8m for Scherhant and believe Hertha’s relegation from the Bundesliga last season gives them the ideal opportunity to get a deal agreed."

While Scherhant may not necessarily be considered an immediate key man, given his age and lack of experience at the top level, he could be viewed as a squad player with great potential, gradually playing more of an important role as the years pass. The fact that Forest have seen him close up in pre-season is also an added bonus, with those in charge of transfers clearly very impressed by what they have seen.

He could be seen as a good backup for attacking stars such as Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson, and he could thrive further working under manager Steve Cooper.

Planning for the future is always important at the City Ground, ensuring there is young talent on-hand to eventually replace older colleagues, and the fact that Scherhant has already proven turned out in the Bundesliga, to an extent, does suggest that he could do a job in the Premier League, although it would be harsh to judge him too early on, should he make the move to The City Ground.

This will hopefully just be the start of another productive summer transfer at Forest, with so many players arriving this time last year, and while things should surely be a little quieter this time around, it is essential that the Reds are strengthened all over the pitch, as they look to improve on last season's 16th-place finish.