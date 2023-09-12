Nottingham Forest have now been provided with an update regarding the future of Emmanuel Dennis, with the striker now making a decision about whether to stay at The City Ground.

What's the latest Nottingham Forest transfer news?

Although the Premier League's transfer window slammed shut just over a week ago, Forest could still be set to lose some members of their squad, with The Athletic recently reporting that goalkeeper Ethan Horvath could be on the move "in the coming days."

Defender Giulian Biancone is also poised to leave the club, with the Frenchman joining Olympiacos on a permanent deal after a difficult spell at The City Ground, rupturing his ACL in training last October, which has ruled him out of action ever since.

Dennis' future has been up in the air this summer, with Roy Hodgson pushing for Crystal Palace to sign the striker back in August, and there was a belief he would have been keen on a return to London, but the move did not transpire before the deadline.

As such, a move abroad is now the only option on the table for the 25-year-old, who is yet to make an appearance for the Tricky Trees this season, after having a total of 19 outings in the 2022-23 campaign.

With the transfer window still open in Turkey, a move to the Super Lig is on offer for the forward, where he has attracted the interest of a number of clubs, including Trabzonspor, although they would have to make room in their foreign quota first.

Consequently, Adana Demirspor have now swooped in to sign the out of favour attacker, and Sports Digitale journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has now revealed an agreement has been reached on personal terms, suggesting he is keen on the move.

Not only that, but Adana Demirspor and Forest are now "close" to reaching an agreement, indicating the Nigerian could be on the move in the very near future, although it is unclear what sort of fee he is likely to command.

How many goals has Emmanuel Dennis scored for Forest?

The Abuja-born marksman was a big-money signing for the Reds, joining in a £20m deal last summer, but he has failed to hit the heights expected of him, so it is no wonder Steve Cooper has been hesitant to hand him game time this season.

After a promising 2021-22 campaign with Watford, during which he registered ten goals and six assists in 33 Premier League appearances, the centre-forward only managed to score two goals in a Forest shirt last term.

Although there was still time for Dennis to come good at the City Ground, having previously been lauded as "talented" by Claudio Ranieri, it is probably the right decision to recoup some of the money paid for him, as Cooper has some other top strikers at his disposal.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored three Premier League goals in as many games this season, while Divock Origi, who has 22 Premier League goals to his name, arrived on a season-long loan from AC Milan on transfer deadline day.