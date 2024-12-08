Nottingham Forest are now interested in signing an "unbelievable number nine", with Nuno Espirito Santo keen on bringing in a new striker, according to a report.

Nottingham Forest impressing

As we approach the halfway stage of the Premier League season, very few would have tipped Forest to be performing as well as they are, but they are currently on track to compete for a spot in Europe.

The Tricky Trees handed Liverpool their only defeat at Anfield in the early stages of the campaign, and they put in yet another top-class performance on their travels at the weekend, defeating Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Chris Wood has taken a lot of the plaudits for Nuno's side's fantastic start, having scored 10 goals in the Premier League, but it would be fair to say the manager doesn't have a great deal of depth in the striker department.

With Taiwo Awoniyi currently sidelined due to an injury, Emmanuel Dennis is the only natural backup option to Wood, meaning Forest may need to bring in additional reinforcements in the January transfer window.

In fact, Football Insider reports that bringing in a new forward is a "key priority" for Nuno - and they have now identified a potential target.

According to the same report, Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is now being monitored as an option, having made it clear he wants to leave the Seagulls in January due to his limited game time.

The Forest boss is concerned about the amount of goals his side have scored compared to the other teams in the top half of the Premier League table, meaning he is keen to bring in some additional firepower.

However, it may be difficult for the Tricky Trees to get a deal over the line, given that Brighton may view them as direct rivals for a place in a European competition next season.

Ferguson needs game time

Ferguson made an instant impact in the Premier League at a very young age, netting six goals in 19 games during the 2022/23 season, but he needs more minutes if he is to fulfil his lofty potential.

This season, the Irishman has been involved for just 197 minutes across ten Premier League appearances, indicating that Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler views him as more of an impact player, albeit having started this weekend's draw to Leicester City.

As such, it is no wonder the 20-year-old wants to leave in January, and he could be a great signing for Forest given how highly former U18 coach James Baxter has spoken of him in the past, saying:

However, it seems unlikely that Brighton would be willing to sell to a direct rival, especially given that a number of other clubs are in the race for his signature.