Highlights Nottingham Forest is not in talks to sign Alexis Sanchez this summer, despite recent reports.

Sanchez is a 34-year-old veteran with a successful career, but his best days may be behind him.

Forest remains focused on other potential signings, such as Dean Henderson and Ismail Jakobs.

Nottingham Forest aren't in talks to sign former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez this summer despite reports, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How old is Alexis Sanchez?

The Chilean is now a 34-year-old veteran, having enjoyed a wonderful career for club and country that has brought so much success along the way. At one point, he was arguably one of Europe's best-attacking players, hitting a magnificent level during his Arsenal days. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola once spoke of his admiration for him as a player, saying:

"He is a fighter with character and spirit, and he is a winner. He is a class, class player but now I think he is playing really well. With Chile he has won two South American cups, that shows what a good player he is."

Sanchez has made an incredible 153 appearances for Chile, scoring 51 goals in that time, and he has won the La Liga and Serie A title with Barcelona and Inter Milan respectively, not to mention two Copa America crowns, among other trophies.

The South American attacker was most recently plying his trade at Marseille, scoring 14 goals in 32 appearances in Ligue 1, and he was handed six Man of the Match awards by WhoScored in that time. He has now left the French side, however, and is a free agent this summer.

With Forest looking to make key additions in the current transfer window, Sanchez has emerged as a potential target for the Reds, in what would be a high-profile piece of business.

What's the latest on Alexis Sanchez to Nottingham Forest?

There have been reports that the player had even agreed on a move to the City Ground ahead of the upcoming campaign. However, taking to Twitter, Romano gave an update on Forest's potential pursuit of Sanchez this summer, admitting that a move isn't on the cards despite recent speculation.

"Nottingham Forest never had any talk or conversation with Alexis Sanchez - no negotiations taking place at this stage despite reports. Forest remain focused on Dean Henderson and Ismail Jakobs deals."

The arrival of Sanchez could certainly cause plenty of excitement among Forest supporters, considering the stellar career he has enjoyed, the world-class ability he can still possess on his day, and the winning mentality that he could bring to the squad.

It does look as though the transfer could be nothing more than wishful thinking, however, and the Reds may instead need to look at other options. In truth, that could be no bad thing, considering Sanchez's age and the fact that his best days could be behind him.

Forest need to be in a position where they are thinking of the future and not buying quick fixes, with the former option giving them more chance of long-term success in the Premier League, something which appears to have already been shown with a move for 21-year-old winger Anthony Elanga.

It could still be one to keep an eye on, should the player remain a free agent, but for now it doesn't look as if a deal is on the cards.